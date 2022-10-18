Rebelle Rally Repeat: Jeep® Brand Wins Overall, Bone Stock and Electrified Awards With Wrangler Rubicon 4xe at Seventh Rebelle Rally

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

For the second year in a row, the Jeep® brand-supported team of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit piloted their Jeep Wrangler 4xe to the overall title, bone stock and electrified class wins at the 2022 Rebelle Rally. The team’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe was also the top-scoring electrified vehicle. (PRNewswire)

Team 4xEventure (team 129) of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit and their Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe take overall win along with bone stock and electrified awards

Team Dirt Hustle (team 188) of Laura Wanlass and Maria Guitar in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (EcoDiesel) brought home a strong second place

All-Navajo team Hózhó Vibrations (team 160), consisting of first-time Rebelle and Jeep brand employee Kaitlyn Mulkey and teammate Racquel Black in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, finished ninth overall

Overall, the Jeep Wrangler took five of the top 10 positions in this year's rally

Since the Rebelle Rally started seven years ago, Jeep 4x4 vehicles have won six of seven overall wins

Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe with no range anxiety

After eight days, more than 1,440 off-road miles in the Nevada and California deserts, competing against 45 teams driving vehicles from 10 different automotive manufacturers, the Jeep® brand is celebrating a repeat Rebelle Rally title today, taking the top two podium spots for the second year in a row.

The Jeep brand-supported team of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit delivered a consistent and dominant performance, taking the most points in four of the seven stages, never scoring lower than third, while piloting their bone stock Jeep Wrangler 4xe to the overall title, as well as bone stock and electrified class wins for the second year in a row.

Highlights:

This is Petereit's fourth overall win while placing on the podium in her two other years of competition, making her the most successful Rebelle Rally competitor

Barlow has won four Bone Stock awards, with two overall wins and four overall podium finishes

Jeep Wrangler 4xe maintains its place as the first electrified vehicle to win Rebelle Rally two years running

Since the Rebelle Rally started seven years ago, Jeep 4x4 vehicles have won six of seven overall wins

"That a bone stock Jeep Wrangler has taken the overall and electrified awards two years in a row is quite a feat," said Rebelle Rally Founder Emily Miller. "From day one, we have said the Rebelle Rally is the ultimate authentic proving ground for people, products and vehicles. It's great to see the Jeep brand use the Rebelle to prove the durability, reliability and dependability of their electrified Wrangler."

"If I could choose any vehicle currently made on the planet to compete in the rally, it would be the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe," said Nena Barlow of the winning Team 4xEventure. "Again, range, power, capability, durability — there is nothing better out there for traversing 1,440 miles of Rocky Mountain trails, rough desert tracks and huge sand dunes. This was the toughest year yet. But we never had to worry about the Jeep's readiness. Not a rattle, squeak or loose anything after the rally. The only maintenance I did was clean the air filter."

Team Dirt Hustle (team 188) of Laura Wanlass and Maria Guitar in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (EcoDiesel) brought home a strong second place. The veteran Rebelles pushed and challenged Barlow and Petereit in every stage, winning two.

For the second year in a row, the Jeep brand supported an all-Navajo team for the Rebelle Rally. This year, return Rebelle Racquel Black teamed up with first-time Rebelle and Jeep brand employee Kaitlyn Mulkey on team Hózhó Vibrations (team 160) in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. For their first team effort, they finished in a very strong ninth place overall.

"As the Jeep brand works toward its ultimate goal of zero-emission freedom, events like the Rebelle Rally, competing in the toughest off-road conditions over an extended period of time, really showcase the Wrangler's industry-best 4x4 capability, as well as its class-exclusive, off-road 4xe powertrain," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Wrangler 4xe's repeat wins are a testament to Nena and Teralin, as well as to the engineering teams at home. Our Jeep brand team member Kaitlyn Mulkey also paired up with Racquel Black on the Navajo team and finished in the top 10 in their Wrangler 4xe, making it a very exciting Rally to follow. Congratulations to everyone who rallied this year."

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter I-4 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission for nearly silent propulsion and enhanced 4x4 off-road capability, without EV range anxiety. This arrangement enables the Trail Rated Jeep Wrangler 4xe to retain running gear that includes solid front and rear axles, full-time two-speed transfer case, a fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water fording capability.

The E-Selec modes let the driver tailor the Jeep Wrangler 4xe propulsion to the trip: hybrid, electric and eSave, which conserves the battery pack charge for later use. The Wrangler 4xe's 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack recharges in approximately two hours on Level 2 (220-volt) power and in about 12 hours on Level 1 (110-volt) household power.

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. Traversing over 1,440 miles through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is an endurance competition for women consisting of precision driving and navigating - not fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy - known as Rebelle format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Remote and off-grid for eight competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a proving ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles. To learn more, visit www.rebellerally.com.

