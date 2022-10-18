TransPerfect Acquires Hiventy Group

TransPerfect Welcomes Hiventy Team and Pledges Continuity to Staff and Customers

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired France-based media house Hiventy Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hiventy specializes in technical audiovisual services including post-production, localization, distribution, and film restoration. The company is based in Paris and serves a multinational client base through its global locations, which include Warsaw, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Casablanca, Nairobi, and Lagos.

Thierry Schindelé, CEO of Hiventy Group, commented, "This acquisition is recognition of the success of Hiventy's employees in growing our company into the leading media service provider in the industry. Congratulations to all who have had a role in bringing us to this momentous day."

Bertrand Chalon, EVP, Strategy and Business Development for Hiventy, added, "Being part of a much larger, successful global enterprise will provide increased growth opportunities for our business and employees as well as access to new markets. For our customers and users, Hiventy will continue to deliver the same premium solutions and service excellence they expect from us, supplemented by the sizable global resources TransPerfect can now provide."

Technical audiovisual services has been an important growth market for TransPerfect, and this acquisition brings its total owned-and-operated footprint to over 90 recording rooms and eight theatrical rooms worldwide, expanding capacity for post-production, subtitling, dubbing, and audio description services, as well as strengthening its content distribution and restoration offerings.

"We have long admired Hiventy's leadership position and the stellar work they produce for the entertainment industry," stated TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe. "We'd like to extend a warm welcome to the Hiventy team, and we look forward to servicing our combined clients as a one-stop shop for localization and post-production."

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by law firms Baker Botts and Gide Loyrette Nouel.

About Hiventy

Hiventy has been providing high-end technical solutions to the entertainment industry for more than 35 years and is a trusted partner of a large number of producers, distributors, broadcasters, and media companies worldwide.

Hiventy covers the full range of services required to create, conform, and deliver audiovisual content: image and sound post-production, secure storage and media asset management, image and sound restoration, subtitling, dubbing, and deliveries to cinemas, TV, or digital platforms on any file format. These services are provided in the best security conditions.

Paris-based with branches in Eastern Europe (Warsaw), Asia (Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore), and Africa (Nairobi, Lagos, Casablanca), Hiventy relies on experienced project managers, skilled technicians, up-to-date equipment, and a strong IT department offering technical solutions to any specific requests. Hiventy guarantees top-quality services in the best possible timeframe.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

