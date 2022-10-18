Industry veteran James Shekerdemian joins global leader in Web3 investment solutions

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VegaX Holdings announced James Shekerdemian as its Managing Director of Institutional Relationships, effective immediately. Mr. Shekerdemian will report to Sang H. Lee, VegaX Holdings Co-Founder and CEO. Shekerdemian will spearhead VegaX Holdings institutional investor relations and expansion efforts, as the Web3 investment solutions leader continues to aggressively grow its global business operations.

VegaX Holdings (PRNewswire)

VegaX Holdings Names New Managing Director of Institutional Relationships

"James' vast experience in working intimately with institutional investors and delivering global growth leading financial firms will help take VegaX Holdings to the next level of development," said Sang H. Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, VegaX Holdings. "James is a gifted leader who understands the industry's need to bridge traditional financial services with today's ever-evolving landscape of digital assets."

Shekerdemian joins VegaX Holdings with a robust 30-year career in traditional finance, recently serving as APAC Head of Prime Services for Société Générale. In that capacity, Shekerdemian developed business strategies across Asia and implemented best practices globally. Prior to that role, Shekerdemian has served in a variety of roles for finance organizations, with specific focus on strategy and client acquisition, including JP Morgan.

"I'm thrilled to join VegaX Holdings as they set a new standard in building technology and infrastructure to support traditional institutions and investors in navigating the digital asset market," said James Shekerdemian, Managing Director of Institutional Relationships, VegaX Holdings. "This new adventure allows me to merge my understanding of traditional finance with the latest financial technology, to create a link between the two and help shape the holistic financial landscape."

About VegaX Holdings

VegaX Holdings is a digital asset management firm specializing in technological infrastructure and investment products to support traditional institutions and investors navigate the crypto marketplace. With proprietary technology that unlocks direct access to on-chain and off-chain products, VegaX Holdings client tools make access to better returns in crypto simple for global investors. For more information, please visit www.vegaxholdings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VegaX Holdings