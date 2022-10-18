WOODHOUSE SPA REPORTS IMPRESSIVE GROWTH AND EXPANSION IN Q1 AND Q2 2022

The Rapidly Growing Franchise Company Continues to Raise the Luxury Day Spa Industry Standard

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading, luxury franchise concept centered upon health, wellness, and self-care, announced today two strong, back to back quarterly performances. The brand reported a 19% sales increase year over year and is currently experiencing its highest growth rate since its 2001 inception. Woodhouse Spa continues to employ an aggressive 2022 growth plan to expand its domestic U.S. presence while concurrently signing new franchise agreements in Canada. At the close of this year, the company will have 82 open locations with many new properties imminent in 2023.

"Woodhouse's continued and marked growth is a testament to the brand's 21+ years of beauty industry expertise and steadfast mission to transform self-care into mood-care," said Susan Hern, Chief Operating Officer of Woodhouse Spa. "Now with 76 locations across 22 states including Texas, Colorado, California, New York, Ohio and Florida, Woodhouse Spa has proven that its concept resonates with consumers and franchisees alike. We're proud that Woodhouse Spa has led to significant economic growth and job opportunities in the luxury self-care industry."

At the brand's annual summit held in September 2022, Woodhouse Spa unveiled to franchisee attendees the newest and rising trends pertaining to beauty and wellness. Additionally, Woodhouse Spa presented honorary awards to a select group of outstanding individuals and entities, including:

Best Sales Performance: Woodhouse Spa Carmel

Best Gift Card Sales: Woodhouse Spa Charleston

High Service Sales: Woodhouse Spa Fort Wayne

Highest Retail Sales: Woodhouse Spa Carmel

General Manager of the Year: Mandi Hamilton , Woodhouse Spa Boulder + Southglenn

Spa Professional of the Year: Chloe Nelson , Woodhouse Spa Littleton

Brand Advocate of the Year: Robin Bray , Woodhouse Spa Plano + Fort Worth

New Spa of the Year: Woodhouse Spa Buckhead

Servant Heart: Mona Thind , Woodhouse Spa Greenville

Mission, Vision & Values: Terri Smith , Woodhouse Spa, Zionsville , Fishers , Indianapolis

Overall Excellence Award: Giselle McBee , Erin & Deneb Warner, Woodhouse Spa Metairie

Most Profitable Spa: Woodhouse Spa Buffalo

Most Engaged Owner: Jen Doerger , Woodhouse Spa Walnut Creek

Highest Guest Satisfaction: Woodhouse Spa Mukwonago

Woodhouse Spa is revered for providing beauty professionals with unrivaled mentorship, proprietary educational programs, and events like the 2022 fall summit. The brand recently celebrated the opening of its 76th location in Atlanta, Georgia, and will close out 2022 with five new locations. Looking ahead to 2023, Woodhouse Spa will open location doors in Raleigh, NC; Savannah, GA; and Odessa, TX, among others. Woodhouse Spa is part of Radiance Holdings, a global company representing a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sectors.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPA

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse Spa are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experience regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

