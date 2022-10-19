MIDLAND, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway (ACWR) is excited to announce the opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County, NC. The Midland Logistics Park is a 70-acre development anchored by the ACWR's Midland Transload Yard and includes three additional properties available for prospective rail customers.

ACWR's Midland Logistics Park in Midland, NC is open and ready for Business!

The Midland Transload Yard can accommodate 175+ railcars for transload, storing, distribution of raw materials, and finished goods. The transload yard will have the space and equipment to handle many bulk transload operations and truck self-transload. The development is equipped with a central scale house operation for use by all the tenants.

The Midland Transload Yard expects to become a central distribution hub for the Charlotte metro area. Several major plastic distributors have already claimed portions of the yard and are excited to consolidate their Charlotte operations in Midland.

The Midland Logistics Park also includes three additional properties available for industrial development. These properties range in acreage from 6-15 acres each. Two of these properties have direct rail access already constructed and available.

The Midland Logistics Park is a collaborative effort between the ACWR, its customers, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Division. The ACWR used several available NCDOT grant opportunities to bring this project together to its fullest. The overall objective of the partnership is an ongoing effort to utilize rail for the long distance and truck for the short distance. A multi-modal approach will reduce truck traffic off the highways and reduce highway damage while improving safety.

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway is improving our infrastructure and multiplying our resources to help North Carolina grow! Stay tuned! There are more projects to come!

