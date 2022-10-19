LENNAR DEBUTS PARKLIN AND SUNHAVEN IN TRACY HILLS

TRACY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Parklin and Sunhaven, two brand new communities in Tracy Hills, a standout master-planned community located just inland from the San Francisco Bay Area, in Northern California's San Joaquin County. Home shoppers are invited to attend the celebration and experience the new community at the celebration taking place Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include complimentary food and beverages, music, activities and exclusive tours of four stunning model homes. Following the event, model home tours at Tracy Hills will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are delighted to debut Parklin and Sunhaven within this one-of-a-kind master-planned setting that boasts a long list of amenities including the popular resort-style clubhouse which includes a pool, game area and lounge spaces," said Brian Olin, Lennar's Bay Area Division President. "We have loved watching Tracy Hills develop, particularly knowing that our Lennar homes are a significant part of this special place."

Homes at Parklin range from 2,173 to 2,688 square feet, with four bedrooms and two to three baths. Homes at Sunhaven range from 2,502 to 3,543 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half baths. Pricing at Parklin begins in the low $800,000s. Pricing at Sunhaven begins in the high $800,000s.

All homes feature generous open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Select floorplans include first-floor owner's suites. The Residence 4 model at Sunhaven also offers a Next Gen® "Home Within a Home." This multigenerational option features a private suite with a private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and a patio, perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

Home buyers can further personalize their homes at Parklin and Sunhaven with a host of architectural exterior designs, including Early California, Country European, Craftsman Bungalow, Mediterranean Revival, Colonial and Western Farmhouse.

All homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells and security systems, keyless entries, smart thermostats, smart garage door openers and enhanced Wi-Fi. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Parklin and Sunhaven, this includes GE® Stainless Steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Parklin and Sunhaven will enjoy life within the 1,850-acre Tracy Hills master-planned community, situated in Tracy's rolling foothills. A resort-style clubhouse serves as the community's central gathering space with a pool, game area and lounge spaces. Tracy Hills also offers The Market Store, multipurpose room for resident only events, dog parks, trails, brand new fire station, and future elementary school which is under construction.

It is convenient to the 580 Freeway and Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) station, linking Tracy Hills to charming downtown Tracy, rich with shopping and dining opportunities, as well as the big city amenities of the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

The Parklin and Sunhaven model homes and sales office are located at 3641 Barton St., Tracy, California. For more information, call 888-216-2330 or visit the The Parklin Community Website­, Sunhaven Community Website or www.lennar.com/BayArea.

