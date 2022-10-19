Miami Beach Unveils New Experiential Tour App to Help Travelers Plan Customized Vacations

EXP Miami Beach Tour App features dynamic technology to highlight key destination art + architectural experiences curated by local insiders

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), North America's Leading Tourism Board as recognized by the World Travel Awards in 2022, has unveiled a new, immersive destination tour app now available on Apple and Google, EXP Miami Beach Tours (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours). This extension of the Experience Miami Beach App is an insider guide with the best ways to experience Miami Beach from sunrise to sunset and beyond, inviting users to explore curated art + architectural tours crafted by a selection of city experts. From iconic buildings now with new purpose to preserved architecture that showcases the evolution of Miami Beach's design history, enthusiasts can now tap into interactive, self-guided tours.

"Our new take on travel planning through the EXP Miami Beach Tour App welcomes visitors with a selection of virtual journeys, allowing them to explore options prior to arrival and to discover unique and hidden itineraries in real time when in market," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Understanding user behavior, it was key for our development team to deliver an interactive option for those looking to immersive themselves in activities representative of Miami Beach's arts + culture community."

The EXP Miami Beach Tour App offers four marquee itineraries including Art in Public Spaces, Hidden Art, A Day Inside Miami Beach Architectural Wonders and Public Art and Iconic History in Miami Beach. Each tour provides a collection of hot spots to visit and experience the power of art and expression on Miami Beach – from large-scale public art installations to hidden pieces that harken back to the city's history. A number of recommendations are in collaboration with guest curator and MBVCA board member, George Neary. Neary is an independent City of Miami Beach Tour Operator, owner of Tours R Us and local community art enthusiast. EXP Miami Beach Tour App users can follow his top picks and expect to learn interesting facts about Miami Beach's history and its constantly evolving, design-forward position in the art + architectural world.

"Through research and focus groups, we've worked to create an intuitive tour experience that offers visitors self-guided tours created by those active in the art and design scene that allow them to discover Miami Beach at their leisure," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Showcasing specific landmarks and artistic areas of note in unexpected places, we invite visitors to become a member of our community through first-hand experiences they can find by downloading the new tour app."

The launch of the EXP Miami Beach Tour App follows the MBVCA's recent Gold Travel Weekly Magellan Award win in the Social Media – Hospitality category. Recognized for connecting with social users through authentic and engaging content, the new app further exemplifies their vision to enhance the overall online experience for destination travelers and those with intent to visit in the future. Download the EXP Miami Beach Tour App Miami Beach App. Follow the award-winning @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and insider recommendations.

