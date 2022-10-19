Orthopedic Residency Program and PrecisionOS Team up For Exclusive 3-Year Collaboration: Virtual Reality Development and Curriculum Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS® has announced a collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to augment the Combined Orthopedic Residency Program (CORP) with immersive Virtual Reality (VR) training.

Physician hands practicing in VR training for foot surgery. Performance is evaluated by an assessment system that lets surgeons and residents review until they perform the surgery correctly and have a high level of confidence. (CNW Group/PrecisionOS Technology) (PRNewswire)

Faculty members of MGH/CORP will work with PrecisionOS over the next three years to jointly develop new VR foot/ankle and hand/wrist training, while using current PrecisionOS training modules to help residents further develop their surgical skills in other areas.

"As an alum of the MGH Shoulder Fellowship program, I could not be more excited about the role we will have in supporting the Combined Orthopedic Residency and its Fellowship programs," says Danny Goel, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, and CEO, PrecisionOS. "Our platform is being adopted by preeminent institutions all over the world because of our core focus on high quality and evidence-based immersive surgical education."

The immersive VR module developed with MGH/CORP faculty will incorporate applied complex surgical training, that will be available for use by a growing list of medical education programs using the PrecisionOS platform to amplify their surgical resident training programs across the globe.

"MGH is committed to the understanding of orthopaedic health while creating novel approaches to foot/ankle and hand/wrist education, technology and innovation. As such, we're looking forward to the power of the metaverse to help advance our educational priorities," states Mitchel Harris, M.D., Chief of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS is a leading provider of virtual reality surgical training for the medical industry. Societies, universities and medical device companies prefer PrecisionOS modules because they improve the transfer of knowledge and skills. Multiple, independent trials published in medical journals confirm that participants using the PrecisionOS platform become better, more confident surgeons. PrecisionOS has collaborative affiliations with more than 50 major medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada and the company's technology platform is being used in more than 55 countries globally. Learn more at www.precisionostech.com.

Media Contact: Kate Castelo: 1 (778) 991-9700, kate.castelo@precisionostech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrecisionOS Technology