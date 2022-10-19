Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in Wolverine and 3M PFAS Class Action

If you owned real property in the area identified as the North Kent Study Area in and around Plainfield and Algoma Townships, Kent County, Michigan as of November 1, 2017, and were not supplied with drinking water from a municipal water source as of November 1, 2017, you could get benefits from a class action settlement.

A federal court authorized this Notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached with The 3M Company and Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. ("Defendants") in a class action lawsuit about the contamination of properties with per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in the North Kent Study Area.

What does the Settlement provide?

Money for property damages to people who are or were owners of Real Property located within the North Kent Study Area, who owned that property as of November 1, 2017, and who were not supplied with drinking water from a municipal water source as of November 1, 2017.

The Defendants have agreed to pay fifty-four million dollars ($54,000,000) into a Settlement Fund. After deducting attorneys' fees and costs, the Class Representatives' service awards, and the costs of notice and administration, the balance of the fund will be paid to the Settlement Class Members.

Who is included in the Settlement Class?

All Persons who are or were owners of Real Property located within the North Kent Study Area, who owned that property as of November 1, 2017, and who were not supplied with drinking water from a municipal water source as of November 1, 2017.

You may be a Settlement Class Member if pursuant to the EGLE/Wolverine Consent Decree, Wolverine offered or provided a home filtration system or point of use filtration system in your home to treat the PFAS from your private well water or your private well was replaced with municipal water. And you may be a Settlement Class Member even if you did not receive a home filtration system and your private well was not replaced with municipal water.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

To qualify for a settlement payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form by January 17, 2023. You may complete and submit a Claim Form online at www.Wolverine3MClassSettlement.com, or email a completed Claim Form to info@Wolverine3MClassSettlement.com. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-833-383-1161, or by writing to Zimmerman v. The 3M Company General Administrator, 1650 Arch St, Ste 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

What are my rights?

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to separately sue any of the Released Parties, including the Defendants, for the claims made in this lawsuit and released by the Class Settlement Agreement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and you submit a timely and valid exclusion request for a property that you own jointly with one or more other Settlement Class Members, all Settlement Class Members owning the property will be considered to have submitted a timely and valid exclusion request.

Unless you exclude yourself, you are part of the Settlement if you are a Settlement Class Member. If the Settlement is approved and becomes final, all of the Court's orders in this Class Action will apply to you and legally bind you. You will not be able to sue or be part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants and the Released Parties that involves the issues resolved by this Settlement. The rights you are giving up are called Released Claims.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 10:00 a.m. on March 29, 2023, at the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, 113 Federal Building, 315 West Allegan Street, Lansing, Michigan 48933. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. It will also consider whether to approve Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and costs, as well as the Class Representative Plaintiffs' service awards. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court may listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit www.Wolverine3MClassSettlement.com, email info@Wolverine3MClassSettlement.com, or call 1-833-383-1161.

