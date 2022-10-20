Bandwidth Announces Call Assure, the Only Comprehensive Toll-Free Disaster Recovery Solution for Maximum Reliability

Enhances Bandwidth's already resilient, 5x-redundant toll-free offering to protect against an unprecedented disruption for high-value call traffic

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced Call Assure™, a first-in-the-industry comprehensive disaster recovery solution designed to give Bandwidth's customers complete peace of mind for their high-value U.S. toll-free calls. Call Assure expands Bandwidth's already highly resilient, 5x-redundant toll-free offering by adding the new capability of alternative routing that is fully insulated from the core network to protect against an extraordinary disruption, such as a fire, natural disaster or cyberattack.

"Call Assure is an innovation that upgrades our already redundant toll-free solution to secure the ultimate resiliency and reliability for traffic that just can't go down," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "Bandwidth is now the first and only provider to offer a complete toll-free disaster recovery solution of this kind in our industry. It's another example of how everything we build is enterprise-grade."

Toll-free calling contributes to a better overall customer experience for important transactions, like taking out a mortgage, interacting with a home security monitoring service, discussing a health condition or resolving a credit card dispute, because consumers can get direct answers from customer service agents. In fact, a voice call is still the most preferred communication channel (68 percent) when consumers are having a problem and need help, up 8 percent since 2021, according to research from Invoca. That's why businesses that receive mission-critical toll-free calls can depend on the added reliability that comes from Bandwidth's Call Assure innovation and toll-free voice solution.

In addition to providing the ultimate reliability, Call Assure greatly simplifies the management of mission-critical toll-free service. All customer toll-free numbers with Call Assure are managed end-to-end on the Bandwidth platform. Constant 24/7 monitoring and near-instantaneous re-routing eliminates the need for multiple networks or porting numbers to other carriers in the event of a disaster. Monthly pricing is simple and transparent, based on capacity and usage.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

