Infosys to Modernize CIRCOR's IT Infrastructure Landscape for Efficient and Agile Operations

The cloud-based, enterprise-wide transformation will also revamp CIRCOR's cybersecurity platform for uninterrupted service delivery

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with CIRCOR International, one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, to transform its IT infrastructure, service desk, and user support applications. As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys will work on transforming CIRCOR's IT landscape and modernize its IT infrastructure.

CIRCOR selected Infosys for its strong system integration and automation capabilities, extensive partner network, and ability to effectively address client requirements. Through this collaboration, Infosys will transform IT services for CIRCOR's business users by deploying SLA-based managed IT services, improve processes, bring in agility into operations and will also modernize the local data centers and cloud landscapes.

Infosys will additionally provide integrated services and use ServiceNow as an IT service management platform (ITSM) to support CIRCOR's infrastructure, applications, and operations. Further, Infosys will modernize CIRCOR's cybersecurity landscape, leveraging its Cyber Next platform and helping CIRCOR improve its cybersecurity capability maturity model (CMMC) compliance. The engagement aims to ensure significant cost savings through the duration of the program and enable year-on-year productivity improvements.

Speaking about the collaboration, Pete Sattler, Chief Information Officer, CIRCOR, said, "The goal of our alliance with Infosys is to offer all our customers – both internal and external – faster and more reliable service, enhance our cybersecurity, and provide 24x7 monitoring for our global IT environment."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with CIRCOR to fulfill its strategic business goals and accelerate its IT infrastructure transformation journey. With an in-depth understanding of CIRCOR's business priorities and challenges, Infosys will help improve IT service delivery and productivity through analytics, automation, and process maturity."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

