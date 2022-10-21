DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES CRESTONE CAPITAL A 2022 FAST 50 COMPANY

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm that provides services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced it received the 2022 Fast 50 award by the Denver Business Journal, which honors the top 50 Colorado-based privately-owned companies with the highest percentage of growth over the last three years.

Denver Business Journal (DBJ) ranked the Fast 50 list of the region's fastest-growing private companies based on their percentage of revenue growth for fiscal years 2019-2021. Accounting firm RSM authenticated financial data submitted to DBJ. Crestone Capital is the tenth fastest growing private company amidst companies of similar size on DBJ's annual Fast 50 list.

"We are honored to receive this award for numerous reasons, but most importantly it is a testament to the trust our clients put in our team as together we weathered the uncertainty of the pandemic," said Eric Kramer, managing partner, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.0 billion in assets.

From 2019 to 2021, Crestone saw significant growth in revenue, full time staff, and clients. Crestone is well positioned to continue this strong growth through the firm's client-centric approach and fully integrated investment management services. In addition, in 2022 Outside magazine ranked Crestone the 37th best company to work for in the country. The firm credits its recognition to the fact it prioritizes people and clients over everything and strongly reinforces work-life integration and a work-hard, play-hard mentality.

About Crestone Capital LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with more than 60 employees and offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

Patience Peterson

Crestone Capital

303-442-4447

ppeterson@crestonecapital.com

