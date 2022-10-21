THE PRINCE ALBERT II OF MONACO FOUNDATION ENVIRONMENTAL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD: 'HUMANITY & WILDLIFE' EXHIBITION

Hall of States, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C.

October 26 – November 20, 2022

Free & Open to the Public Daily 10:00am – 12 midnight

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in conjunction with its presentation in November of Monaco's national ballet company, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, will showcase 32 poignant images that have competed for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's Environmental Photography Award 2021, focusing on the theme 'Humanity & Wildlife: Crossed Destinies, Shared Territories.'

This exhibition, supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation-USA and the Embassy of Monaco, will coincide with the launch of the third edition of the Foundation's award, which will reflect on human's relationship with nature and the relationship between human health and planetary health. Registration for the 2023 awards will open on November 2, 2022 (through January 15, 2023) on Photocrowd.com/fpa2.photoaward.

"I am honored that photographs from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's Environmental Photography Award are displayed in this major international artistic institution, The Kennedy Center, within the framework of the Monegasque cultural program organized by the Embassy of Monaco in Washington, D.C. I hope this photographic journey will contribute to raising public awareness on the main environmental challenges we face and the actions taken by the Foundation to address them, on land and at sea," said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the Foundation.

Entries from past exhibitions have showcased images captured on every continent by professional and amateur photographers. One of the featured images in this exhibition is 'Gorilla By The Water' by Maryland- based photographer, Kathleen Ricker, whose portrait was taken in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Southwestern Uganda. Ms. Ricker's first-prize winning entry was one of nearly 6000 submitted in 2021. For the 2022 awards, nearly 8000 entries were received. The complete virtual exhibition and the 2022 edition are available at www.exposition.fpa2.org

About the Environmental Photography Award

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Environmental Photography Award was launched in 2021, to mark the Foundation's 15th anniversary. This annual award was created to reward photographers who put their creativity to good use in raising awareness for the Earth's protection. The Award celebrates the incredible beauty of our planet and highlights the environmental challenges we face, encompassing both impacts and solutions. The photographs are selected by an international jury of renowned professional photographers for their technical and aesthetic excellence but also for the relevance and strength of their message.

Photographic art reinforces the process of awareness of major environmental issues, such as biodiversity, climate and the ocean. www.photocrowd.com/fpa2.photoaward Instagram : fpa2.photoaward

About the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

Founded by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2006, the eponymous Foundation is a global non-profit organization, committed to progressing planetary health for present and future generations by co-creating initiatives and supporting hundreds of projects across our planet. The Foundation focuses its efforts on three main actions: climate change, biodiversity and water resources, in the following main geographical regions: the Mediterranean Basin, the Polar Regions and the Least Developed Countries. The Foundation has granted + 92 million euros to fund more than +720 projects that focus on limiting the effects of climate change, promoting renewable energies, protecting the ocean, preserving biodiversity, managing water resources and combating deforestation. The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has 10 international branches including in the United States since 2008, chaired by Mr. John B. Kelly, President, with Monaco's Ambassador to the Unites States, Maguy Maccario Doyle, as Vice-President. www.fpa2.org

