With its unwavering commitment to craft and quality, Blue Bottle ushers in a new standard of instant coffee- making it quick and easy to create cafe-quality espresso drinks anywhere with nothing more than (alt) milk and a spoon.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Bottle Coffee announced its latest innovation - Craft Instant Coffee, Espresso. The brand's first soluble espresso product brings the meticulous quality of Blue Bottle espresso into your home - instantly. Born from years of exploration, research and development, Blue Bottle's custom process developed with its in-house coffee roasting and brewing expertise captures the true essence of coffee. Removing the need for machines and brewing expertise, Blue Bottle's Craft Instant Espresso makes enjoying delicious cafe-quality espresso drinks anywhere effortless.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE PERFECTS THE AT-HOME ICED LATTE WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF CRAFT INSTANT ESPRESSO (PRNewswire)

"We were never sure we'd crack the code on instant anything at Blue Bottle Coffee, but through curiosity, imagination and tireless effort, we've crafted a product that meets our high standards," said Karl Strovink CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee. "Our Craft Instant Espresso is the result of three years of dedication to craftsmanship, quality and the unwavering commitment to help lead the future of specialty coffee."

The brand's journey toward soluble coffee was driven by the belief that exceptional coffee can and should be broadly accessible, beyond the reach of cafes alone. In developing Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle set out to provide guests with a simple and convenient way to craft quality iced lattes - one of the brand's most popular cafe drinks - at home with just (alt) milk and a spoon. The result is an instant-based iced latte that Blue Bottle quality assurance experts consistently rate at or above traditional iced espresso lattes in blind taste tests.

"Throughout my many years with Blue Bottle, we've been on a quest to craft the best cup and we poured our hearts into developing our process for instant coffee," said Benjamin Brewer, Senior Director, Global Innovation and Quality. "Our instant espresso makes an iced latte we'd be proud to serve in our cafes."

As the leader in specialty coffee, Blue Bottle is known for the intentionality and care put into crafting each cup of coffee. The foundation for the company's instant espresso is specialty-grade coffee beans that are handled with the same care and attention as all of Blue Bottle's offerings. To develop Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle brought its 20 years of experience in sourcing, roasting and brewing to reimagine the end-to-end process of creating instant coffee.

"Our goal is to always treat coffee as gently as possible to avoid over-extraction in order to maintain a pure coffee flavor and aroma," explained Brewer "Owning the process from start to finish enables us to craft the perfect cup and ensure that quality is upheld every step of the way, just as we do with our whole bean coffee. Our process transforms exceptional craft coffee into aromatic crystals with the dimension and richness of espresso."

Blue Bottle focused on two key processes to make its instant espresso: extraction and drying. Taking a gentle approach to extracting by using milder temperatures and pressure, and treating the coffee more delicately and as purely as possible, the quality of the output improved exponentially. Blue Bottle also lengthened the freeze-drying process, which results in a higher quality product and ultimately a better-tasting cup.

"Our instant coffee journey has illuminated once more the endless possibilities within the world of specialty coffee," added Strovink. "We will continue to let curiosity guide our exploration to deliver new and exciting ways to experience coffee, just as we've done for the past 20 years."

Blue Bottle's Craft Instant Espresso will be available in two formats. Beginning November 7, 2022, guests can purchase a 12-serving jar for $25. A package of five pre-portioned single-serve sachets will be available beginning November 28, 2022 for $15. Both options can be purchased online or at U.S. Blue Bottle cafes. Guests visiting Blue Bottle Coffee's U.S. cafes on November 7 will have the opportunity to sample Craft Instant Espresso.

For more information, please visit www.bluebottlecoffee.com or follow along on Blue Bottle's social channels.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest, sustainable coffee farms. Today, we are a global brand with a network of cafes in the U.S. and Asia driven by our dedication to Kaizen (True Quality), Essential Design, Omotenashi (Spirit of Hospitality) and Creative 'Blending.' As the leader in specialty coffee, we seek to inspire coffee lovers everywhere to experience the best of what coffee has to offer - from 'seed to cup to culture.' Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

For PR inquiries, please contact bluebottle@ledecompany.com

