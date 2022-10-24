InventHelp Inventor Develops Putty Knife Attachment for Paint Brushes (OSK-329)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to utilize both a putty knife and paint brush when working on various projects," said an inventor, from Kailua Kona, Hawaii, "so I invented the PAINT HELPER 360. My convenient design ensures that your putty knife is always in close proximity to your paint brush."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a putty knife to a paint brush. In doing so, it ensures that a putty knife is readily available while painting. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need to switch back and forth between a paint brush and a putty knife. The invention features a simple and universal design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

