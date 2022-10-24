Swonder Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Their Next-Gen Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard Pump

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swonder iSUP announced their new next-generation technology for Stand-up Paddle Board Pumps in a new Kickstarter campaign launched in October. The new "Seawolf" Stand-up Paddle Board Pump is the first dual-cylinder SUP pump on the market to use a high-capacity 21700 Li-ion battery that delivers 10,000 mAh of power per charge.

This significant innovation allows you to break free from using a pump powered by your car and carry the lightweight 5.5 lb pumps wherever your next adventure takes you. The 21700 Li-ion battery, the same type used in Tesla's power units, contains more energy and holds a charge longer than a traditional 18650 battery. The Seawolf Pump can inflate 8-10 paddleboards on a full charge, making it perfect for group and family use.

Swonder's co-founder, Steven, states, "Seawolf SUP pumps also include a powerful dual-cylinder booster to enhance the airflow by 30% during the high-pressure stage, which means it will take only 6 minutes to pump up a paddleboard. With 6 different air nozzles, it's compatible with most kayaks, inflatable boats, tents and air mattresses, offering more flexibility and saving you from needing to purchase a different pump for each inflatable.."

Kickstarter backers will be the first to experience Seawolf's pioneering booster and battery technology. Customers can also sign up on Swonder's website to join monthly giveaways and get a chance to try new products for free.

Founded in Kansas in 2019, Swonder is committed to improving your experience of fun on the water. Through continuous innovation and development, Swonder has launched the most affordable and high-performance water sports gear on the market. Our current product line includes paddleboards, towable tubes, SUP pumps, tow ropes and other water sports accessories. With over 100,000 happy customers around the world, Swonder is growing a community of water sports enthusiasts who are passionate about enjoying life on water. For more information, please visit www.swonderdirect.com .

