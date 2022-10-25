2022 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2022 SaaS Awards .

42 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms including ActiveCampaign, Gong, Honeybook, Intercom, and Workato.

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards , the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories.

Overall SaaS Award - Analytics + Business Intelligence Category Winners:



Discuss

Invoca

Quantum Metric

Overall SaaS Award - Collaboration + Productivity Category Winners:

Condeco

LiquidPlanner

ServiceMax

Workato

Overall SaaS Award - Commerce Category Winners:

2Checkout (now Verifone)

PaySimple

Remdash

Overall SaaS Award - Customer Service Category Winners:

Intercom

ChurnZero

Revation Systems (now LinkLive)

Yext

Overall SaaS Award - Development + DevOps Category Winners:

Applause

Plivo

Overall SaaS Award - ERP + Finance Category Winner:

Profit.co

Overall SaaS Award - HR + Learning Category Winners:

BrightHire

Condeco

Lever

Skilljar

Overall SaaS Award - IT Management + Operations Category Winners:

Accela

BigPanda

Productiv

Overall SaaS Award - Marketing Category Winners:

CallRail

Cvent

Invoca

Pixlee TurnTo

Thryv

Overall SaaS Award - Sales Category Winners:

Gong

Revnue Corp.

Tackle.io

Overall SaaS Award - Security Category Winner:

Ontic

Overall SaaS Award - Small Business + Mid-Market Category Winner:

GetResponse

Overall SaaS Award - Vertical Industry Category Winners:

Impel

Lexipol

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

Selected using entrants' submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

ActiveCampaign

automotiveMastermind

CallRail

ChurnZero

EveryMundo

GetResponse

Glean

Honeybook

Ingram Micro Cloud

Marchex

Skilljar

Tackle.io

Tripleseat

Yext

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

