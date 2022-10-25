CONTINENTAL RESOURCES TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce third quarter 2022 results and file the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company also plans to publish a third quarter 2022 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company does not intend to host a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2022 results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and is the second largest leaseholder in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and tenth largest in the Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com .

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Rory Sabino Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Vice President, Public Relations 405-234-9620 405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@CLR.com Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com

View original content:

SOURCE Continental Resources