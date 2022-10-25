EcoFlow RIVER 2 Entry-level Portable Power Station Series, with Range under 1kWh, Released Today

Three-model series makes grab-and-go power easy through industry-leading recharging speeds and LFP batteries in a compact form factor.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an environmentally friendly energy solutions company, today launched the RIVER 2 series, an affordable 3-product line of best-in-class entry-level portable power stations under 1kWh. Charging to 80% in just 48 minutes and with an ultra-long lifetime, the series provides the most cost-effective power in its category and provides a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup.

Comprising 3 models – RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro – the series features advanced LFP batteries and weighs as little as 7.7lbs (3.5kg), making grab-and-go power easier and safer than ever before. With prices starting at just $229 and a product lifetime six times the industry average, the RIVER 2 series delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures as many people as possible can access the very latest in sustainable energy innovation.

"The launch of the RIVER 2 series underlines EcoFlow's commitment to meaningful innovation that solves real-life problems," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "With an uncertain economic and environmental outlook, we want to make clean, portable energy accessible to everyone, everywhere. The EcoFlow RIVER 2 series makes this possible, offering practical, flexible and affordable energy solutions for adventures in the great outdoors or during power outages at home."

Grab-and-Go Power for Life's Unplanned Moments

Featuring EcoFlow's innovative X-STREAM technology, the RIVER 2 series recharges on average 5 times faster than comparable products on the market. The standard RIVER 2 model can recharge from 0-80% in just 48 minutes, with even the highest capacity model, RIVER 2 Pro, fully recharging in just 70 minutes. As a result, users can power spontaneous day trips and get-togethers, even when plans are made at the last minute.

Alternatively, the RIVER 2 series can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. Supporting a maximum solar input of 220W, the RIVER 2 series can be fully recharged in as little as 3 hours using EcoFlow's Portable Solar Panels.

Reliable Energy Provides Long-Term Peace of Mind

All 3 models of the RIVER 2 series are equipped with state-of-the-art, long-lasting LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries. Compared to an industry average of 500 cycles, the RIVER 2 series achieves 6x greater longevity, performing 3,000 cycles in one lifetime, and allowing once daily use for almost 10 years. LFP batteries provide a safer and more reliable output and can endure more extreme temperatures, enabling RIVER 2 to be used in difficult weather conditions. Additionally, all EcoFlow RIVER 2 models come with a 5-year warranty for enduring peace of mind.

Economical Energy from Day One and Beyond

Reflecting EcoFlow's desire to make eco-friendly energy solutions easier to access than ever before, the RIVER 2 series is priced up to 34% cheaper than its predecessor. Ranging from just $239 for the standard RIVER 2 to $599 for the 768Wh Pro model, the series provides an entry-level solution at an affordable initial price. In the long-term, the series' fast recharging speeds and ultra-long product lifetime eliminates the need for regular replacement, making the RIVER 2 series the most cost-effective range of portable power stations under 1kWh on the market.

Availability

EcoFlow RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max are available for purchase from the EcoFlow Store and Amazon now. EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro will be available in late 2022.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.

