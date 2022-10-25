Geo Sets Out to Create a Global Decentralized Knowledge Graph

Former Edge & Node CEO, Yaniv Tal, unveils plans for a decentralized global database that will live in The Graph's ecosystem; targets expanding web3 into new sectors including politics, health, science, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaniv Tal, Co-Founder of The Graph and former CEO of Edge & Node, today unveiled details around his new company, Geo, a web3 browser and knowledge graph app aiming to harness crypto tools to organize the world's public knowledge and information into a global decentralized knowledge graph. The company will collate blockchain data and develop a browsable user interface accessible to anyone. While Geo will leverage The Graph for data indexing, it will operate as a separate business entity.

Geo (PRNewswire)

Founder of Geo, Yaniv Tal, commented on today's news: "From my earliest days building The Graph, I envisioned a global decentralized knowledge graph. Today we have the infrastructure to efficiently access blockchain data for thousands of developers, but we need to go a step further to organize real world data that everyone can use on a daily basis. That is the role Geo will play, and I'm thrilled to be working alongside a great team of engineers and developers to embark on our journey of building Geo into its full form."

Information on Geo is interconnected and verifiable. The collection of data will be decided upon by flexible reputation and governance systems; each community can decide how they want to come to consensus on their facet of the knowledge graph. The interface will display the process used to vote on and accept information. Geo Genesis, a stripped down version of Geo for web will be available in the coming weeks.

Geo intends to become a new tool for organizing information, becoming the system of record for multiple sectors, including but not limited to politics, health, and science. Each industry can manage its own data, processes for allocating power through reputation, and user interfaces. Leveraging Geo as a coordination tool across verticals, will allow participants to structure arbitrary knowledge and come to consensus on information ranging from simple facts to complex policy decisions.

Tal continued: "We want to leverage Geo to help experts capture their knowledge and get to consensus on difficult questions. Developers will be able to build amazing applications and end users will be able to interact directly with an intuitive interface to create, customize, and mix and match data and UI blocks without needing to code."

The company's plan is to launch with a series of in person events in San Francisco, where it will test its ideas in one of the world's premier technology and web3 hubs. Once successful, the plan will be to expand Geo's footprint to other cities and scale around the globe.

For more information on Geo, please visit: geobrowser.io.

Geo is a web3 browser and knowledge graph app aiming to organize the world's public knowledge and information into a global decentralized database. Founded by Yaniv Tal, Geo will collate and distribute blockchain data into an easy-to-use browsable interface. Industries including politics, health, science, and more can manage their own data, processes for allocating power through reputation, and user interfaces. For more information on Geo, please visit: geobrowser.io.

