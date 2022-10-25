GovCIO Wins Prime Spot on $340M IDIQ Scalable Ways to Initiate Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) for DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has awarded GovCIO one of two spots on its $340M full and open Scalable Ways to Initiate Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) IDIQ for Domain 1 - Platforms as a Service. This five-year contract vehicle was established by the ICE Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the Enterprise Platform Services Branch (EPSB) to centralize ICE's requirements for platform development, RPA, AI/ML, data visualization, and collaborative Services through an Accelerated Service Delivery Model (ASDM).

Through this vehicle, GovCIO will have the opportunity to support platform development initiatives in multiple low-code/no-code platforms with a focus on ServiceNow and Microsoft Power and Dynamics. This will include assisting with platform governance, the interconnection between platforms within the ecosystem, and customization and development to modernize legacy applications and minimize manual processes. This contract will also explore any potential future platform software for consideration by the agency as technology continues to grow and advance.

"Through this DHS ICE SWIFT contract, we are enabling ICE to act on the execution of their ASDM, allowing for rapid deployment of development teams to analyze, define, configure, and develop in platform technologies that will improve functionality for officers in the field. This centralization will also enable ICE to make the best technology decision for the long-term environment across their environments with clear governance and structure for continued enhancement," said Alex Brown, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector Senior Vice-President.

With the DHS ICE SWIFT IDIQ, ICE will be able to analyze its mission needs outside of a specific technology and then immediately contract with leading companies with the correct mission and technology experience to provide the best technical solution for their requirements.

"This new award continues GovCIO's successful delivery of ServiceNow development with our current work with ICE T8 contract and enables us to foster growth and opportunity within the program team and the entire DHS organization," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

