Helping Hands Family Expanding Autism Services for Children in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to quality therapeutic services from autism service providers can be a ray of sunshine for families whose child has received an autism diagnosis. Children in Connecticut with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) desperately need treatment, and this demand is only anticipated to grow. According to a report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the number of ASD diagnoses in 2016 was about three times the amount documented in 2000, and today, has a prevalence rate of about 1 in 44 children.

To bridge the gap in care for children with ASD, organizations like Helping Hands Family (HHF) have emerged across the Northeast to meet the growing need for autism-related services. HHF has announced that they are expanding to Connecticut to assist the growing need for autism services in the state. Their treatment for autism, which is known as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), is the only therapy that has been recommended for the treatment of autism by The American Psychological Association and the United States Surgeon General.

Regional Director of Operations for NJ, NY and CT, Allyson Kroneberger, M.A., BCBA, remarks:

"Helping Hands Family is excited to expand to the state of Connecticut. In our hopes to fulfill our mission of making autism services personal, we are overjoyed to bring our individualized approach to the families of Connecticut. Understanding that intensive ABA treatment cannot wait, we are here to help provide guidance and individualized treatment to the families in need."

HHF's recent expansion into Fairfield County demonstrates the organization's commitment to fulfilling its purpose of closing the deficit in children's access to ABA services across the country. It is ideally positioned to be an abundant resource for local families with its experienced clinical team and impassioned dedication to helping the autism community. If you are a parent in Connecticut and looking for services, don't hesitate to contact Nikki Marchetti at (973) 967-3267 or visit www.hhfamily.com.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

