NeoSystems Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"NeoSystems is excited and honored to be named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 list," said Michael Tinsley, founder, president, and CEO of NeoSystems. "This recognition further validates the work we're doing as a strategic managed services provider, delivering the highest level of expertise and technology to the government contracting market."

"MSSP Alert congratulates NeoSystems on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

Security Operations Centers (SOCs): 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

Cybersecurity Solutions : In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR, XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.



Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Reston, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

