NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

- Acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. closed and integrated on August 26, adding approximately $1.1 billion in assets
- Net income of $19 million and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $25 million, compared to net income of $24 million in prior quarter and net income of $8 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $16 million in third quarter 2021, impacted by the Charter acquisition in 2022 and the Mackinac acquisition in 2021
- Net income of $67 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $71 million for first nine months of 2022, compared to net income of $44 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $49 million for first nine months of 2021
- Earnings per diluted common share of $1.29 and $4.72 for the three and nine months ended September 30
- Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.74 and $5.05 for the three and nine months ended September 30
- Return on average assets of 0.93% and 1.18% for the three and nine months ended September 30
GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet" or the "Company") announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.29, compared to $24 million and $1.73 for second quarter 2022, and $8 million and $0.73 for third quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 0.93%, 1.32% and 0.59%, for third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and third quarter 2021, respectively.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $67 million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.72, compared to net income of $44 million and earnings per diluted common share of $4.22 for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.18% and 1.24% for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses, and gains on other assets and investments. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.45 for third quarter 2022 and $0.76 for third quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $0.33 for 2022 and $0.48 for 2021.
On August 26, 2022, Nicolet completed its acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). In the merger, Charter shareholders received approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock (valued at $98 million) and cash consideration of $39 million, for a total purchase price of $137 million. Upon consummation, Charter added total assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, deposits of $869 million, and preliminary goodwill of $53 million.
"Nicolet's penchant for taking the long view showed up in this quarter's numbers. While we planned for and achieved successful integrations and organic growth, we didn't plan for the opportunity to add significant and proven talent to our wealth management team. So, we were excited to add a pre-eminently successful wealth advisor in the greater Green Bay area and a team of seasoned wealth professionals in Northern Michigan," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "Throughout Nicolet's history, we have aggressively added established bankers and advisors when possible, looking at these actions as long-term investments rather than short-term expenses. We understand that our brand promise is delivered through our people, and the more talent we have, the better we can fulfill this promise. Therefore, finding and retaining great people is key to our success."
"To some degree, I wish I could take you inside the room when we have strategic discussions. You would see that we work hard to balance the optimism of having a record year with the realities of the macroeconomic environment. We have found that remembering our core purpose of serving our 3 Circles (customers, shareholders, and employees) has helped us focus our discussions. As our team continues to execute our strategic priorities, as evidenced by strong core growth, we gain confidence that our investments in people will continue to deliver long-term payoffs," Daniels added.
"Lastly, we maintain our confidence in our credit culture as our asset quality trends remain solid and net charge-offs negligible," Daniels continued.
The Company's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. In addition to the 2022 Charter acquisition, during 2021 Nicolet acquired, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2022 include partial contributions from Charter, while 2021 results include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date. At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.
Balance Sheet Review
At September 30, 2022, period end assets were $8.9 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion (21%) from June 30, 2022, largely due to the Charter acquisition, which added $1.1 billion of assets at acquisition. Total loans increased $1.0 billion (20%) from June 30, 2022, including the Charter acquisition as well as solid organic loan growth. Excluding the $827 million of loans acquired with Charter, organic loan growth was 3.6% (or 14.2% annualized) from June 30, 2022. Total deposits of $7.4 billion at September 30, 2022, increased $1.1 billion (18%) from June 30, 2022, including the Charter acquisition as well as higher brokered deposits. Total borrowings increased $308 million from June 30, 2022, with approximately half acquired with Charter and the remainder related to new FHLB advances. Total capital was $938 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $99 million since June 30, 2022, mostly from the common stock issued for the Charter acquisition, as well as solid earnings offset by unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $40 million and represented 0.45% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $42 million or 0.56% at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses-loans was $60 million and represented 1.01% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $51 million and 1.02% at June 30, 2022. The growth in the allowance for credit losses-loans was mostly due to the $8 million Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of Charter. Asset quality trends remain solid and net charge-offs are negligible.
Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net income for third quarter 2022 was $19 million, compared to net income of $24 million for second quarter 2022.
Net interest income was $63 million for third quarter 2022, up $8 million from second quarter 2022, the net of $11 million higher interest income and $3 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was attributable to strong loan growth (both organic and acquired), new and renewed loans repricing higher from the Federal Reserve interest rate increases, and additional tax-exempt municipal securities (acquired with Charter), while the higher interest expense was due to both higher average balances and higher rates (also related to the Federal Reserve interest rate increases). Average interest-earning assets of $7.2 billion grew $581 million over second quarter 2022, mostly due to a $553 million increase in average loans from solid organic loan growth and one month of contribution from Charter. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.7 billion increased $305 million from second quarter 2022, including $232 million higher interest-bearing deposits and $73 million higher wholesale funding, mostly due to the timing of the Charter acquisition.
The net interest margin for third quarter 2022 was 3.48%, up 14bps from 3.34% for second quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 30bps (to 3.91%) reflecting both the changing mix of interest-earning assets (which shifted to 75% loans and 25% investments / other interest-earning assets for third quarter 2022, compared to 73% loans and 27% investments / other interest-earning assets for second quarter 2022) and the rising interest rate environment. The cost of funds increased 25bps (to 0.65%) for third quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.
Noninterest income was $13.0 million for third quarter 2022, down $1.1 million (8%) compared to second quarter 2022, mostly due to lower net asset gains. Third quarter 2022 included minimal net asset gains, while second quarter 2022 included $1.6 million of net asset gains, primarily related to sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations). Net mortgage income of $1.7 million was down $0.5 million from second quarter 2022, as mortgage volume continues to slow amidst the rising interest rates. BOLI income increased $0.2 million over second quarter 2022, on improving rates and higher average balances. Other noninterest income improved $0.7 million between the sequential quarters mostly due to a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets from less dramatic market declines.
Noninterest expense of $42.6 million increased $6.0 million (17%) from second quarter 2022. Personnel expense increased $4.5 million (23%) from second quarter 2022, including one-time personnel costs for investments in our wealth team, higher incentives from the successful Charter acquisition, the offsetting change to the nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities, and higher health claim experience, as well as higher salaries and fringe benefits from the larger employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $1.6 million (9%), largely due to $0.8 million higher office expense (largely software and equipment maintenance), $0.2 million higher business development (timing of business events and community support), a $0.3 million increase in intangible amortization (related to the Charter acquisition), and a $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense (mostly related to a $0.2 million impairment on a closed bank branch).
About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks. Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
09/30/2022
06/30/2022
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
09/30/2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 118,537
$ 96,189
$ 183,705
$ 209,349
$ 217,608
Interest-earning deposits
319,745
84,828
212,218
385,943
1,132,997
Cash and cash equivalents
438,282
181,017
395,923
595,292
1,350,605
Certificates of deposit in other banks
13,510
15,502
19,692
21,920
24,079
Securities available for sale, at fair value
949,597
813,248
852,331
921,661
715,942
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
686,424
695,812
684,991
651,803
49,063
Other investments
79,279
53,269
54,257
44,008
38,602
Loans held for sale
3,709
5,084
9,764
6,447
16,784
Other assets held for sale
—
—
—
199,833
177,627
Loans
5,984,437
4,978,654
4,683,315
4,621,836
3,533,198
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(60,348)
(50,655)
(49,906)
(49,672)
(38,399)
Loans, net
5,924,089
4,927,999
4,633,409
4,572,164
3,494,799
Premises and equipment, net
106,648
96,656
94,275
94,566
83,513
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
165,166
136,060
135,292
134,476
100,690
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
269,954
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
122,095
108,884
102,210
113,375
86,162
Total assets
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,477,507
$ 2,045,732
$ 1,912,995
$ 1,975,705
$ 1,852,119
Interest-bearing deposits
4,918,395
4,240,534
4,318,125
4,490,211
3,576,655
Total deposits
7,395,902
6,286,266
6,231,120
6,465,916
5,428,774
Short-term borrowings
280,000
—
—
—
—
Long-term borrowings
225,236
196,963
206,946
216,915
144,233
Other liabilities held for sale
—
—
—
51,586
47,496
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
56,315
47,636
45,836
68,729
58,039
Total liabilities
7,957,453
6,530,865
6,483,902
6,803,146
5,678,542
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
147
134
135
140
120
Additional paid-in capital
620,392
520,741
524,478
575,045
425,367
Retained earnings
380,263
361,753
337,768
313,604
297,299
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(62,339)
(43,241)
(26,071)
3,102
6,492
Total Nicolet stockholders' equity
938,463
839,387
836,310
891,891
729,278
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
Common shares outstanding
14,673,197
13,407,375
13,456,741
13,994,079
11,952,438
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
09/30/2022
06/30/2022
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
09/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Interest income:
Loans, including loan fees
$ 63,060
$ 52,954
$ 51,299
$ 52,292
$ 35,294
$ 167,313
$ 104,267
Taxable investment securities
5,350
5,135
5,127
3,999
2,061
15,612
5,935
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,181
647
675
575
517
2,503
1,582
Other interest income
1,127
790
817
769
869
2,734
2,140
Total interest income
70,718
59,526
57,918
57,635
38,741
188,162
113,924
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,638
2,410
2,192
2,649
2,444
9,240
7,799
Short-term borrowings
594
28
—
1
—
622
—
Long-term borrowings
2,496
2,004
1,931
1,426
1,113
6,431
1,729
Total interest expense
7,728
4,442
4,123
4,076
3,557
16,293
9,528
Net interest income
62,990
55,084
53,795
53,559
35,184
171,869
104,396
Provision for credit losses
8,600
750
300
8,400
6,000
9,650
6,500
Net interest income after provision
54,390
54,334
53,495
45,159
29,184
162,219
97,896
Noninterest income:
Trust services fee income
1,969
2,004
2,011
2,050
2,043
5,984
5,724
Brokerage fee income
3,040
2,988
3,688
3,205
3,154
9,716
8,938
Mortgage income, net
1,728
2,205
3,253
4,518
4,808
7,186
17,637
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,589
1,536
1,477
1,482
1,314
4,602
3,541
Card interchange income
3,012
2,950
2,581
2,671
2,299
8,543
6,492
BOLI income
966
768
933
722
572
2,667
1,658
Asset gains (losses), net
(46)
1,603
1,313
465
(1,187)
2,870
3,716
Other noninterest income
742
77
687
951
993
1,506
3,594
Total noninterest income
13,000
14,131
15,943
16,064
13,996
43,074
51,300
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
24,136
19,681
21,191
21,491
16,927
65,008
49,127
Occupancy, equipment and office
7,641
6,891
6,944
7,119
5,749
21,476
13,939
Business development and marketing
2,281
2,057
1,831
1,550
1,654
6,169
3,853
Data processing
3,664
3,596
3,387
3,582
2,939
10,647
8,408
Intangibles amortization
1,628
1,347
1,424
1,094
758
4,399
2,400
FDIC assessments
480
480
480
480
480
1,440
1,555
Merger-related expense
519
555
98
2,202
2,793
1,172
3,449
Other noninterest expense
2,218
1,931
2,195
1,890
1,761
6,344
7,158
Total noninterest expense
42,567
36,538
37,550
39,408
33,061
116,655
89,889
Income before income tax
24,823
31,927
31,888
21,815
10,119
88,638
59,307
Income tax expense
6,313
7,942
7,724
5,510
2,295
21,979
14,960
Net income
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
$ 16,305
$ 7,824
$ 66,659
$ 44,347
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.33
$ 1.79
$ 1.77
$ 1.29
$ 0.75
$ 4.88
$ 4.39
Diluted
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
$ 1.25
$ 0.73
$ 4.72
$ 4.22
Common shares outstanding:
Basic weighted average
13,890
13,402
13,649
12,626
10,392
13,648
10,098
Diluted weighted average
14,310
13,852
14,215
13,049
10,776
14,127
10,503
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share & per share data)
09/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Selected Average Balances:
Loans
$ 5,391,258
$ 4,838,535
$ 4,688,784
$ 3,952,330
$ 3,076,422
$ 4,975,432
$ 2,924,648
Investment securities
1,625,453
1,573,027
1,575,624
1,269,562
611,870
1,591,551
559,588
Interest-earning assets
7,161,120
6,579,644
6,711,191
5,923,581
4,734,768
6,818,966
4,313,618
Cash and cash equivalents
167,550
217,553
568,472
839,607
1,100,153
316,381
856,983
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
363,211
337,289
338,694
294,051
201,748
346,488
183,632
Total assets
7,856,131
7,273,219
7,519,636
6,772,363
5,246,193
7,550,894
4,765,665
Deposits
6,643,247
6,188,044
6,392,544
5,754,778
4,448,468
6,408,863
4,075,923
Interest-bearing liabilities
4,730,209
4,425,450
4,683,915
4,006,307
3,093,031
4,613,360
2,848,583
Stockholders' equity (common)
890,205
837,975
861,319
784,666
608,946
863,272
568,390
Selected Ratios: (1)
Book value per common share
$ 63.96
$ 62.61
$ 62.15
$ 63.73
$ 61.01
$ 63.96
$ 61.01
Tangible book value per common
$ 36.21
$ 37.49
$ 37.03
$ 39.47
$ 38.43
$ 36.21
$ 38.43
Return on average assets
0.93 %
1.32 %
1.30 %
0.96 %
0.59 %
1.18 %
1.24 %
Return on average common equity
8.25
11.48
11.38
8.24
5.10
10.32
10.43
Return on average tangible common
13.93
19.21
18.75
13.19
7.62
17.25
15.41
Average equity to average assets
11.33
11.52
11.45
11.59
11.61
11.43
11.93
Stockholders' equity to assets
10.55
11.39
11.42
11.59
11.38
10.55
11.38
Tangible common equity to tangible
6.26
7.15
7.14
7.51
7.48
6.26
7.48
Net interest margin
3.48
3.34
3.23
3.57
2.94
3.36
3.22
Efficiency ratio
55.62
53.74
54.56
56.73
65.32
54.68
58.86
Effective tax rate
25.43
24.88
24.22
25.26
22.68
24.80
25.22
Selected Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$ 38,326
$ 36,580
$ 39,670
$ 44,154
$ 16,715
$ 38,326
$ 16,715
Other real estate owned - closed
1,506
4,378
9,019
10,307
2,895
1,506
2,895
Other real estate owned
628
628
797
1,648
1,574
628
1,574
Nonperforming assets
$ 40,460
$ 41,586
$ 49,486
$ 56,109
$ 21,184
$ 40,460
$ 21,184
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 216
$ (149)
$ 66
$ (10)
$ 58
$ 133
$ 170
Allowance for credit losses-loans to
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.07 %
1.07 %
1.09 %
1.01 %
1.09 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.02
(0.01)
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.01
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.64
0.73
0.85
0.96
0.47
0.64
0.47
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.45
0.56
0.68
0.73
0.33
0.45
0.33
Stock Repurchase Information:
Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)
$ —
$ 6,277
$ 54,420
$ 27,784
$ 17,125
$ 60,697
$ 33,680
Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)
—
67,949
593,713
345,166
233,594
661,662
447,898
(1)
Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.
(2)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.
(3)
Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 605
$ 1
0.93 %
$ 5,333
$ 13
0.93 %
$ 109,318
$ 2,310
8.27 %
All other loans
5,390,653
63,094
4.60 %
4,833,202
52,971
4.34 %
2,967,104
33,001
4.37 %
Total loans (1) (2)
5,391,258
63,095
4.60 %
4,838,535
52,984
4.34 %
3,076,422
35,311
4.51 %
Investment securities (2)
1,625,453
6,989
1.72 %
1,573,027
6,126
1.56 %
611,870
2,805
1.83 %
Other interest-earning assets
144,409
1,127
3.09 %
168,082
790
1.87 %
1,046,476
869
0.33 %
Total interest-earning assets
7,161,120
$ 71,211
3.91 %
6,579,644
$ 59,900
3.61 %
4,734,768
$ 38,985
3.24 %
Other assets, net
695,011
693,575
511,425
Total assets
$ 7,856,131
$ 7,273,219
$ 5,246,193
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 3,974,448
$ 3,353
0.33 %
$ 3,787,103
$ 1,857
0.20 %
$ 2,665,252
$ 1,550
0.23 %
Brokered deposits
468,010
1,285
1.09 %
423,372
553
0.52 %
284,164
894
1.25 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,442,458
4,638
0.41 %
4,210,475
2,410
0.23 %
2,949,416
2,444
0.33 %
Wholesale funding
287,751
3,089
4.25 %
214,975
2,032
3.77 %
143,615
1,113
3.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,730,209
$ 7,727
0.65 %
4,425,450
$ 4,442
0.40 %
3,093,031
$ 3,557
0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,200,789
1,977,569
1,499,052
Other liabilities
34,928
32,225
45,164
Stockholders' equity
890,205
837,975
608,946
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,856,131
$ 7,273,219
$ 5,246,193
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 63,484
3.26 %
$ 55,458
3.21 %
$ 35,428
2.78 %
Net interest margin
3.48 %
3.34 %
2.94 %
Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)
$ 1,075
0.05 %
$ 987
0.06 %
$ 406
0.03 %
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 6,433
$ 1,391
28.51 %
$ 173,463
$ 11,123
8.46 %
All other loans
4,968,999
166,022
4.41 %
2,751,185
93,202
4.48 %
Total loans (1) (2)
4,975,432
167,413
4.45 %
2,924,648
104,325
4.71 %
Investment securities (2)
1,591,551
19,273
1.62 %
559,588
8,187
1.95 %
Other interest-earning assets
251,983
2,734
1.44 %
829,382
2,140
0.34 %
Total interest-earning assets
6,818,966
$ 189,420
3.67 %
4,313,618
$ 114,652
3.51 %
Other assets, net
731,928
452,047
Total assets
$ 7,550,894
$ 4,765,665
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 3,923,687
$ 6,846
0.23 %
$ 2,483,963
$ 4,914
0.26 %
Brokered deposits
450,311
2,394
0.71 %
284,738
2,885
1.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,373,998
9,240
0.28 %
2,768,701
7,799
0.38 %
Wholesale funding
239,362
7,053
3.91 %
79,882
1,729
2.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,613,360
$ 16,293
0.47 %
2,848,583
$ 9,528
0.45 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,034,865
1,307,222
Other liabilities
39,397
41,470
Stockholders' equity
863,272
568,390
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,550,894
$ 4,765,665
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 173,127
3.20 %
$ 105,124
3.06 %
Net interest margin
3.36 %
3.22 %
Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)
$ 2,636
0.06 %
$ 1,598
0.05 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.
(3)
Loan purchase accounting accretion included in All other loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
09/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
$ 16,305
$ 7,824
$ 66,659
$ 44,347
Adjustments:
Provision expense related to merger
8,000
—
—
8,400
6,000
8,000
6,000
Assets (gains) losses, net
46
(1,603)
(1,313)
(465)
1,187
(2,870)
(3,716)
Merger-related expense
519
555
98
2,202
2,793
1,172
3,449
Branch closure expense
—
—
—
—
944
—
944
Adjustments subtotal
8,565
(1,048)
(1,215)
10,137
10,924
6,302
6,677
Tax on Adjustments (25%)
2,141
(262)
(304)
2,534
2,731
1,576
1,669
Adjustments, net of tax
6,424
(786)
(911)
7,603
8,193
4,727
5,008
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 24,934
$ 23,199
$ 23,253
$ 23,908
$ 16,017
$ 71,386
$ 49,355
Common shares outstanding:
Weighted average diluted common shares
14,310
13,852
14,215
13,049
10,776
14,127
10,503
Diluted earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
$ 1.25
$ 0.73
$ 4.72
$ 4.22
Adjusted Diluted earnings per
$ 1.74
$ 1.67
$ 1.64
$ 1.83
$ 1.49
$ 5.05
$ 4.70
Tangible assets: (2)
Total assets
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
$ 6,407,820
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
269,954
Tangible assets
$ 8,488,799
$ 7,033,531
$ 6,982,144
$ 7,355,545
$ 6,137,866
Tangible common equity: (2)
Stockholders' equity
$ 938,463
$ 839,387
$ 836,310
$ 891,891
$ 729,278
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
269,954
Tangible common equity
$ 531,346
$ 502,666
$ 498,242
$ 552,399
$ 459,324
Tangible average common equity: (2)
Average stockholders' equity
$ 890,205
$ 837,975
$ 861,319
$ 784,666
$ 608,946
$ 863,272
$ 568,390
Average goodwill and other
363,211
337,289
338,694
294,051
201,748
346,488
183,632
Average tangible common equity
$ 526,994
$ 500,686
$ 522,625
$ 490,615
$ 407,198
$ 516,784
$ 384,758
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.
(2)
The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
