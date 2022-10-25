Nulogy Launches "Data as a Service" Solution for Users of Supplier Collaboration and Shop Floor Products

Enables Nulogy customers to gain valuable insights into end-to-end supply chain operations

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of the company's newest addition to its Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform (MESCBN): the Nulogy Data as a Service (DaaS) Solution. The company is unveiling the new solution today at the PACK EXPO International tradeshow and conference in Chicago, Illinois.

The Nulogy DaaS solution makes available new self-serve analytics options for Nulogy users. Data accessed via DaaS will enable clients to build analytics capabilities to explore complex data at scale and have complete control over the end analytics output for data-driven decision making.

Jason Tham, Nulogy CEO and co-founder, said, "Supply chain leaders are clamoring for access to data of all types, and Nulogy's focus on upstream suppliers makes this offering especially important for these companies. In many cases, this is the ONLY upstream supplier data they have access to. Combining this data into their existing analytics or AI solutions will provide strong, actionable insights that will translate into hard dollar savings and operational efficiencies."

With near real-time data from Nulogy systems, Nulogy DaaS users can:

Create dashboards powered by near-real time analytics, e.g. OTIF, variance to plan, OEE, etc.

Query and export data to an organization's own data warehouse for analytics and reporting

Feed machine learning models for predictive and prescriptive analytics

Conduct root cause analyses of operational issues

Track changes in data over time for trend analysis, and variance analysis - comparing estimated versus actual values

Provide a 360-degree view of the business, tracking production operations from start to finish

"MSI Express has a vision to use data to drive improvements across all of our operations," said David Freed, CIO at Nulogy customer MSI Express. "We joined the beta program for Nulogy's DaaS solution earlier this year and have already started to reap benefits from the solution. The Nulogy DaaS solution provides us with the data we need to identify waste, increase quality, and improve our customer service levels."

The solution is available immediately for existing Nulogy customers and prospective customers. For more information (including pricing), companies should contact their Nulogy Customer Success Manager or Account Executive.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

