OPEN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated Shareholders

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: OPEN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OPEN:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/opendoor-technologies-incorporated-loss-submission-form?id=32952&from=4

Opendoor Technologies Incorporated NEWS - OPEN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Opendoor Technologies Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Opendoor you have until December 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Opendoor securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OPEN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/opendoor-technologies-incorporated-loss-submission-form?id=32952&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-6-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-opendoor-technologies-incorporated-shareholders-301657695.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.