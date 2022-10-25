PAW.COM INTRODUCES ALL NEW 'UPGRADE YOUR CRATE' KIT

Beloved Pet Family Lifestyle Brand Elevates Your Dog's Crate to a New Standard

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25 ,2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw.com , one of the country's fastest growing pet lifestyle product companies, is paving the way in pet innovation with the launch of their 'Upgrade Your Crate' Kit. Plain looking wire crates are extremely popular, and ever present in many dog family homes. The lush, faux fur three piece kit from Paw.com is designed to elevate crates with three luxurious and attractive matching accessories..

All New ‘Upgrade Your Crate’ Kit (PRNewswire)

The kit includes an Orthopedic Memory Foam Base providing added comfort for your dog as opposed to the often thin, unattractive, and easy to soil crate mats. The U-Shaped Faux Fur Bolster adds cozy comfort for the dog while the Faux Fur Full Crate Cover provides a nice looking alternative to old blankets and towels that typically cover a crate. Each of these components make dog crates more comfortable and less of an eye sore. The Upgrade Your Crate Kit includes:

Orthopedic Memory Foam Base with removable, washable faux fur cover and waterproof foam liner (just as with Paw.com's popular PupRug™ beds).

U-Shaped Faux Fur Bolster with removeable, washable faux fur cover designed to sit on top of the base and provide additional cozy comfort for your dog.

Faux Fur Full Crate Cover which opens on two sides when the dog is in the crate and fully closes to hide the crate and look great in your home when the dog is not in the crate.

Crate training and crating your dog is an essential part of being a dog parent, but there's no reason your crate can't be a cozy and comfortable oasis for your dog all while looking good in any home. Now it can be - with the new Upgrade Your Crate Kit from Paw.com that comes in two colors - charcoal gray and polar white and in the four most popular crate sizes - small (24"), medium (30"), large (36") and extra large (42").

"The Upgrade Your Crate Kit was made with your pets and your home in mind and the intent is to make it easy to upgrade and elevate a functional dog product - the standard wire crate," said David Gimes, Founder and CEO of Paw.com. "We know how crucial the dog crate is but we also understand how unattractive and uncomfortable they can truly be which is why we are excited to launch this Upgrade Your Crate Kit for all the crate owning dog families out there."

The Upgrade Your Crate Kit is available for purchase on Paw.com starting at $119 as part of the brand's larger mission of making stylish and comfortable pet lifestyle products. Because our pets are Family and Paw.com believes we should treat them that way.

About Paw.com

Paw.com is the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative, premium-quality pet family lifestyle products. The company has shipped more than 1,000,000 products to happy pet parents and their furry families throughout the U.S. and Canada. Made with the finest ingredients and materials, our stylish and luxurious in-home designs and carefully crafted wellness products promote pets' comfort, health, and longevity. Patent-pending designs include the acclaimed PupRug™, the faux fur orthopedic memory foam pet bed that doubles as an attractive area rug, and the waterproof, scratch proof and machine washable PupProtector™ blankets. The wide range of Paw.com offerings includes products to keep pets comfy in practically every room of the house, as well as outdoor, on-the-go travel, pet odor elimination, wellness, and more. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle, so pets and pet parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. The company's products are currently sold at Paw.com, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Chewy.com, Petco.com, Wayfair, and Walmart.com marketplace, as well as other online and brick-and-mortar retailers. For more information, visit www.paw.com. For updates, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. For retail/reseller information, visit www.pawbrands.com..

Paw.com (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Paw.com