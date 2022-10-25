Provi's Supplier Leadership Team Expands With New Executive Hires from GoPuff and Meta

Provi Announces Further Development of Supplier Division with New Hires, Danny Kevitch, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Troy Shamos, VP, Agency, Channel & SMB Partnerships to Oversee Brand Programs

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its continued commitment to invest in top leadership talent with its latest hires Danny Kevitch, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Troy Shamos, VP, Agency, Channel & SMB Partnerships. With more than 20 years of combined technology and partnerships experience, Kevitch and Shamos will scale Provi's supplier program by deepening mid-market and SMB relationships and develop and deliver online trade marketing solutions for beverage alcohol suppliers. This comes on the heels of Provi's September appointment of Andy Berman, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, who leads Provi's supplier team and oversees brand partnership development through the company's digital B2B offerings.

Previously in strategy and operations roles, scaling business units in online marketplace and partner management spaces, Kevitch comes equipped with more than five years of experience at Facebook, where she led several program management and operations teams. Kevitch also led retail media operations at GoPuff and was most recently at Twitch as Chief of Staff, Global Creators, supporting partner management, strategy and operations.

Shamos comes to Provi with more than six years of experience at Facebook where he led and negotiated publisher partnerships, advised monetization strategies as well as sold Facebook's SaaS platform, Workplace, to enterprise customers across the western United States and Canada. Most recently, Shamos managed a sales and channel partnerships team at GoPuff where he focused on growing scaled revenue within GoPuff's Marketing Solutions across display, programmatic and sampling.

"Danny Kevitch and Troy Shamos are valuable new additions to our supplier leadership team," said Andy Berman, SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "As a company leading digital transformation in the bev-alc industry, Provi will leverage Kevitch and Shamos' skills and partnerships experience to further enhance our solutions that uniquely meet needs across all three tiers of the system — suppliers, distributors and retailers — and optimize how suppliers go to market."

Provi's supplier program is an integral part of the company's larger initiative to support the beverage-alcohol sector through key programs across the retail, distributor and supplier tiers. Provi's supplier program and offerings increase the digital footprint for brands and takes a consultative approach aimed at optimizing online brand awareness for enterprise, mid-market, and SMB beverage alcohol suppliers. As an extended resource for distributors, Provi works with suppliers to ensure detailed product listings are up-to-date and robust with information and accurate availability.

"Provi is committed to building a team of experts to deepen meaningful relationships across each tier," stated Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder and CEO. "Danny Kevitch and Troy Shamos' veteran experience in technology and brand partnerships will help strengthen suppliers' visibility in the market to generate growth for distributors and a better ordering experience for retailers."

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty.

