UniFirst Launches Innovative Visibility Workwear Collection

Spotlite MV combines mobility, visibility, and standout styling suited for active workers on the go

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, announces the addition of Spotlite MV to its core uniform rental offerings, exclusively manufactured by UniFirst. The innovative collection is an industry first, designed to meet the unique needs of workers on the go who require garments that are easy to move in, comfortable, stylish, enhance visibility, and keep up with their active job responsibilities.

The expansive Spotlite MV visibility workwear collection includes pants, shorts, shirts, polos, vests, and jackets in a full array of sizes, colors, and styles for both men and women. The inclusion of a women's fit was an important goal for the company when creating the collection, so that women can feel good in their workwear and excel on the job.

Features include:

Unique segmented silver reflective striping to enhance visibility in low light conditions

Lightweight breathable fabric constructed with moisture-wicking technology for unparalleled mobility and comfort

A unique color-block design for a modern style

High-quality garments exclusively manufactured by UniFirst in ISO-9001-certified facilities

"Our goal with Spotlite MV was to create a solution that serves an overlooked segment of the market in the transportation, warehousing, and logistics sectors," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "These hardworking men and women are actively out and about representing their companies in customer-facing, service roles and need garments that look great and perform well. Spotlite MV offers the perfect combination of reflective striping, performance fabric, and sharp looks to help these workers stand out in style."

The inspiration for Spotlite MV came from the new uniforms UniFirst designed and manufactured for their own team of service workers— the Route Sales Representatives (RSRs)—who service more than 300,000 customer locations daily. UniFirst launched the new RSR uniforms last year, swiftly capturing the attention of customers who wanted the same garments for their teams. With interest growing, UniFirst quickly began developing the Spotlite MV collection as a new customer offering.

The Spotlite MV Collection is now available for ordering. For more information about the new Spotlite MV Collection and how it can be incorporated into a uniform rental service program backed by UniFirst's Triple Pro Service Team, visit https://rental.unifirst.com/collections/spotlite-mv

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com

