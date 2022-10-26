Bank of Botetourt posts profitable third quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months-end September 30, 2022. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,308,000 or $1.19 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,816,000 or $0.94 per share, for the same period last year. For the nine months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $5,614,000 or $2.91 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $5,378,000 or $2.81 per share, for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2022, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.06%

Return on average equity of 12.79%

Book value of $30.02

Total deposit growth of 7.83%

Total asset growth of 6.51%

Total loan growth of 6.11%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.13%

Strong liquidity position

Net interest margin of 3.63% at September 30, 2022 compared to 3.02% one year prior.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.185 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.74 per share annualized which is payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record November 11, 2022. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "We are gratified by the performance of our Bank. We have been able to successfully meet business objectives that we established for 2022, especially increasing shareholder value. As we celebrate our 123rd year in community banking, it is rewarding to live out our mission of being Customer Driven and Community Committed."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,308,000 compared to $1,816,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $492,000 or 27.1%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.25 from $0.94 at September 30, 2021 to $1.19 at September 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,009,000 increase in investment income, $111,000 increase in loans and fees on loans, partially offset by a $300,000 increase in the provision for loan loss.

The provision for loan losses was $495,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $195,000 provision for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in bad debt expense is due to an increase in the historical loss factor on loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $353,000 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $8,000 at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2022 net loans increased 6.1%. Interest and fees on loans at September 30, 2022 increased $111,000 over the same three month time period of 2021 primarily due to increased loan growth, partially offset by a $407,000 decrease in PPP loan servicing fees. Interest expense decreased by $93,000 from $596,000 at September 30, 2021 to $503,000 at September 30, 2022. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2021.

Noninterest income increased by $130,000, or 11.5%, to $1,264,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,134,000 for same time period of 2021. The increase is attributable primarily to $62,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and $90,000 increase in fees and commissions from wealth management division.

Noninterest expense increased $421,000 from $3,850,000 at September 30, 2021 to $4,271,000 at September 30, 2022. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salary and employee benefits expense for the quarter. The majority of the increase in salaries expense is related to the recognized deferred costs of PPP loans.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $541,000 compared to $411,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022 total assets amounted to $706,952,000, an increase of 6.5% above total assets at December 31, 2021 of $663,766,000, an increase of $43,186,000. Total net loans increased $26,006,000 or 6.1% from $425,902,000 at December 31, 2021 to $451,908,000 at September 30, 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $598,659,000, compared to $645,544,000 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 7.8% or $46,885,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.

Stockholders' equity totaled $57,941,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021. The $1,196,000 decrease during the period is due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss offset by net income for 2022 and net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased by $497,000 from $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 to $1,260,000 at September 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to charge-off of a commercial real estate loan, the removal of a residential construction loan from nonaccrual status back to accrual status, and the addition of one commercial loan and one revolving line of credit approximating $80,000. No foreclosed properties remained at September 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $1,260,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $2,038,000 September 30, 2022 compared to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2021. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $204,000 at December 31, 2021 to $85,000 at September 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $198,000, offset by the addition of a specific reserve of $79,000 for the aforementioned additions to nonaccrual loans.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At September 30, 2022, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1.2 million and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2022.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of September 30, 2022 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 9.13% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 9.14% on December 31, 2021.

In September, the Board of Directors approved a Series A Preferred Stock Rights Offering commencing on October 4, 2022. The opportunity offers rights to existing shareholders to purchase up to a maximum of 325,000 shares of its noncumulative, convertible, perpetual preferred stock at a price of $28.00 per share. The subscription period expires November 4, 2022. The Bank intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include increasing its capital position, supporting future growth such as branching and infrastructure, and funding loan demand.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both rounds of PPP lending totaled $44,200,000, with all receiving forgiveness from the SBA through September 30, 2022. As a result, no PPP loans remain on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter. No deferred PPP loan servicing fees remain at September 30, 2022. The Bank recognized $460,000 in revenue during 2022.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt Income Statement For the nine months ended and three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 16,003,000

$ 16,530,000

$ 5,618,000

$ 5,507,000 Investment securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 537,000

99,000

226,000

56,000 Mortgage-backed securities 104,000

-

83,000

- All other securities 548,000

266,000

195,000

118,000 Due from depository institutions 1,037,000

110,000

731,000

53,000 Federal Funds Sold 2,000

-

1,000

- Total Interest income 18,231,000

17,005,000

6,854,000

5,734,000















Interest expense













Deposits 1,390,000

2,078,000

503,000

577,000 Other borrowings -

55,000

-

19,000 Total Interest expense 1,390,000

2,133,000

503,000

596,000 Net Interest Income 16,841,000

14,872,000

6,351,000

5,138,000















Provision for loan losses 925,000

195,000

495,000

195,000 Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 15,916,000

14,677,000

5,856,000

4,943,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 679,000

487,000

249,000

187,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 205,000

116,000

51,000

30,000 Other income, net of gains 2,833,000

2,483,000

964,000

917,000 Total noninterest income 3,717,000

3,086,000

1,264,000

1,134,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 5,758,000

5,021,000

1,927,000

1,829,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,321,000

1,145,000

451,000

369,000 Other expense 5,547,000

4,883,000

1,893,000

1,652,000 Total noninterest expense 12,626,000

11,049,000

4,271,000

3,850,000 Income before income taxes 7,007,000

6,714,000

2,849,000

2,227,000















Income tax expense 1,393,000

1,336,000

541,000

411,000 Net income $ 5,614,000

$ 5,378,000

$ 2,308,000

$ 1,816,000















Basic earnings per share $ 2.91

$ 2.81

$ 1.19

$ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.91

$ 2.81

$ 1.19

$ 0.94 Dividends declared per share $ 0.555

$ 0.54

$ 0.185

$ 0.18 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,930,104

1,910,799

1,935,826

1,916,864 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,930,104

1,910,799

1,935,826

1,916,864

Bank of Botetourt Balance Sheets, unconsolidated September 30, 2022(unaudited) and December 31, 2021





(unaudited)

(audited)



September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 8,443,000

$ 6,984,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

112,671,000

135,944,000 Federal funds sold

291,000

445,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

121,405,000

143,373,000 Investment securities available for sale

93,922,000

57,529,000 Investment securities held to maturity

9,950,000

8,950,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,246,000 at

451,908,000

425,902,000 September 30, 2022 and $5,674,000 at December 31, 2021







Loans held for sale

382,000

409,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

14,103,000

14,369,000 Other real estate owned

-

27,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,740,000

2,418,000 Other assets

12,542,000

10,789,000 Total assets

$ 706,952,000

$ 663,766,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 183,491,000

$ 85,623,000 Interest-bearing deposits

462,053,000

513,036,000 Total deposits

645,544,000

598,659,000









Other borrowings

-

3,000,000 Other liabilities

3,467,000

2,970,000 Total liabilities

649,011,000

604,629,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,938,050 and 1,921,995 issued and







outstanding at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021







respectively

2,907,000

2,883,000 Additional paid-in capital

17,184,000

16,779,000 Retained earnings

45,849,000

41,304,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,999,000)

(1,829,000) Total stockholders' equity

57,941,000

59,137,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 706,952,000

$ 663,766,000

