Regional-market introduction is part of company's test-and-learn approach to innovation and growth

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, announces the launch of Loma Vista Tequila Soda (5.5% ABV), a spirits-based, ready-to drink (RTD) beverage made from premium tequila blanco, real lime juice, carbonated water and natural flavors.

The Boston Beer Company Introduces First Tequila-Based RTD Beverage, Loma Vista Tequila Soda.

Debuting in 4pk/12oz cans in both lime and mango flavors, Loma Vista Tequila Soda will be introduced in Austin, Fort Collins, Kansas City and Wichita later this month. The product sits at the crux of two macro trends: the explosive growth of the RTD beverage segment, which is up +80% this year*, and the rise in popularity of tequila, which holds the third-largest share of the spirits category*. With the novelty of tequila-based RTDs, Loma Vista Tequila Soda offers Boston Beer an opportunity to stake its claim in the space.

Loma Vista Tequila Soda was inspired by the mind-soothing, body reinvigorating, deep purple and fiery orange sunsets that can be seen from the highest point on the multi-generational Yarborough family ranch in West Texas. This pristine peak, aptly named Loma Vista, is a place where gathering at dusk to revel in the view is not only a good idea, but a decades-old tradition. Steeped in natural beauty, it calls adventurers from all over to kick up their boots, let loose and rediscover their inner wild.

"Because we know not everyone can trace the winding trails out to Loma Vista's remote, yet awe-inspiring view, we worked in collaboration with Justin Yarborough of the Yarborough ranching family to develop Loma Vista Tequila Soda, an authentic lifestyle brand rooted in a real place, a real story and real tequila," said Sammy Cohen, The Boston Beer Company's co-head of brand innovation. "As refreshing as the view that inspired it, this transportive beverage offers folks everywhere the chance to drink in the magic of an all-day, Loma Vista sunset, one sip at a time. It's an indescribable and totally immersive experience that we're so excited to share. When the sun sets, we drink!"

The Boston Beer Company aspires to be the most innovative consumer-oriented beverage company in the world. Its two-fold innovation strategy includes thoughtful expansion of existing product lines to meet consumer needs as well as purposeful development of new brands that capitalize on current and future industry trends. While some new products are launched nationally, others will be released in a limited number of markets to test and learn before being released to broader audiences.

"Our two-tiered approach to innovation allows us to be both 'big and small'," said Robert Vail, head of innovation at The Boston Beer Company. "Regional test-and-learns like Loma Vista enable us to jump on trends quickly while also giving us the space to gather direct consumer feedback and hone the brand before expanding. And when we introduce line extensions of larger brands, we also have the ability to activate our sales force and our wholesalers – both of which are the best in the industry – to scale up nationally. It's the best of both worlds."

For more about The Boston Beer Company and Loma Vista Tequila Soda, visit www.bostonbeer.com and www.drinklomavista.com, respectively.

*IRI Total US MULO + Conv, L13WE 10/9/22

LOMA VISTA TEQUILA SODA:

Inspired by the deep purple and fiery orange sunsets that can be seen from the highest point on the multi-generational Yarborough family ranch in West Texas, Loma Vista Tequila Soda is a spirits-based, ready-to drink beverage made from premium tequila blanco, real lime juice, carbonated water and natural flavors. Created in collaboration with Justin Yarborough of the Yarborough ranching family, Loma Vista Tequila Soda offers everyone the chance to drink in the refreshing magic of an all-day sunset, one sip at a time. From The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head. For more, visit www.drinklomavista.com or follow @drinklomavista on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. When the sun sets, we drink!

