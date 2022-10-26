Johnson & Johnson Vision Reveals New Data on Blue-Violet Light Filtering Technology in ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-DAY Contact Lenses

Data show blue-violet light filtering contact lenses reduce the harmful visual effects of bright light by decreasing light scatter and visual artifacts (starbursts, halos) *

Findings suggest blue-violet light filtering contact lenses decrease glare discomfort and may speed eye recovery following bright light exposure*

OptiBlue™ light filter technology in ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses have the highest-level blue-violet light filter in the industry at 60%*,†,1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.,‡ a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,§ will present new data on the positive effects of wearing blue-violet light filtering contact lenses* at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry (AAO) annual meeting in San Diego, October 26 – 29.

"As a result of our increasingly digital dependent lifestyles, people are blinking less, which can lead to eye discomfort and a reduced quality of vision2,3,4," said John Buch, OD, Senior Principal Research Optometrist, Johnson & Johnson Vision.** "Johnson & Johnson Vision introduced ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day specifically to address patients' evolving needs and this week we are pleased to reveal data demonstrating how these new lenses can help prolong the tear film and how blue-violet light-filtering can have a positive impact on patients' vision.*,5"

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses were designed with an unprecedented combination of new technologies to help meet the needs of digitally intense lifestyles: TearStable™ Technology and OptiBlue™ light filter.1 TearStable™ Technology is designed to maximize tear-film stability and lock in moisture for exceptional all-day comfort.5,6 The OptiBlue™ light filter has the highest-level blue-violet filter in the industry at 60% to reduce light scatter for exceptional visual clarity, day to night.*,††,†,1,5,6 In addition, ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day lenses block 99.9% UVA rays and 100% UVB rays.‡‡,§§,7

Data supporting the benefits of the OptiBlue™ light filter technology in ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses:

Reduction of Glare Discomfort and Photostress Recovery Time through the Use of a HEV-filtering Contact Lens

John Buch, OD, MS, FAAO; Thursday, October 27 at 9:30am; Room 29CD In a randomized, double-masked study, 61 patients wore a HEV light-filtering contact lens in one eye versus a non-HEV light filtering control lens in the other eye and were exposed to a broadband white light for five seconds. The magnitude of eye squint was measured along with photostress recovery time (i.e., the time needed for vision to return to normal following exposure to bright light). Findings showed the difference between the two lenses was statistically significant (p<0.0001). The HEV light filtering lens had a greater reduction in glare discomfort and photostress recovery time following exposure to bright light.

The Influence of a HEV-filtering Contact Lens on Behavioral Indices of Glare

Billy R. Hammond Jr., PhD; Friday, October 28 from 1:00-3:00 PM; Exhibit Hall H

A second randomized, double-masked study completed by 58 patients who wore a HEV light filtering contact lens in one eye compared to a non-HEV contact lens in the other eye, were exposed to broadband stimulated sunlight that created the appearance of halos/starbursts. Results showed the HEV filtering lens was statistically superior (p<0.0001) in reducing harmful visual effects of bright light by decreasing light scatter and visual artifacts (starbursts, halos).

Academy attendees in San Diego can visit the Johnson & Johnson Vision Booth #1117, to learn more about the technology used in ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses.

The lenses are available now in spherical and multifocal. To find an ECP and schedule an appointment, please visit here. For more information and to stay informed of product availability, please visit: https://www.jnjvisionpro.com/oasys-max-family and for Instructions for Use, please click here.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers:

ACUVUE® Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guide.

*Filtering of HEV light by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any health benefit to the user, including but not limited to retinal protection, protection from cataract progression, reduced eye strain, improved contrast, improved acuity, reduced glare, improved low light vision, or improved circadian rhythm/sleep cycle. The Eye Care Professional should be consulted for more information.

† Versus publicly available information for standard daily use contact lenses as of July 2022.

‡ Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

§ Johnson & Johnson MedTech comprises the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment.

**John Buch, OD is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. with oversight as Senior Principal Research Optometrist of the Vision Care organization.

†† Versus ACUVUE OASYS 1-Day.

‡‡ Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea & into the eye.

§§ WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

