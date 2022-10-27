Asure and Equifax Align to Deliver Integrated Verifications of Employment and Income

Integration Supports Small Businesses and Their Employees with Access to Automated Verifications from The Work Number®

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asure Software , Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software solutions, and Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX), a global data, analytics and technology company, announced a new integration making The Work Number from Equifax available to Asure direct customers and reseller partners. The integration is designed to provide Asure clients and their employees the benefits of quicker, more secure verifications of employment and income from The Work Number within their existing core HCM technology stacks.

"Equifax brings deep expertise in verification services, and through our integration with The Work Number, we're delivering significant benefits to our 80,000 small business customers and reseller partners and their employees," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. "Employers will no longer have to spend time manually responding to verification requests, and their employees will have access to instant, more seamless verifications in support of important life events."

Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions, added, "Equifax and Asure are both dedicated to deploying technology that helps fuel the growth of our respective clients. We're pleased that this new integration supports enhanced HCM functionality among any sized employer or payroll provider by delivering the benefits of faster, more secure verifications through The Work Number from Equifax."

With 584 million employment records, The Work Number database is the largest commercial source of consolidated employment information in the United States. Powered by the Equifax Cloud™, The Work Number provides credentialed verifiers a more secure, streamlined process for completing instant verifications for their employees. As those employees approach life milestones – such as applying for a home mortgage, an auto loan, or social service benefits – verifications from The Work Number can help them receive faster decisions without having to provide sensitive income and employment materials to third-party verifiers.

The new Integrations Marketplace from Asure is made possible with the execution of its "API-first" development strategy, enabling the delivery of The Work Number to help clients save time, eliminate errors and reduce the cost of ownership for those managing multiple vendors in their HCM technology stacks.

The integrated verification service is available now to Asure clients at no cost. More information on The Work Number service can be found here .

