InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Tool for Composite Restorations (TPA-3073)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I thought there could be a more efficient and strain-free way to complete composite restorations," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the DENTAL DOME. My design saves time, it provides an enhanced view of the operating field and it could contribute to a more tolerable experience for patients."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of completing composite restorations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hover over the patient in various positions. As a result, it could help to reduce neck and back pain for the dentist and it enhances comfort for the dentist and patient. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dental offices.

