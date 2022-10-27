Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Total assets of $12.0 billion increased 8% compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6% compared to December 31, 2021
- Return on average assets was 2.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022
- Net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.73% in the third quarter of 2021 and 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022
- Tangible book value per common share of $20.78 increased 23% compared to $16.91 in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022
- Completed 8.25% Series D preferred stock offering in September 2022, raising approximately $137.4 million of new capital, net of $5.1 million in offering costs
- Sold $1.2 billion of multi-family bridge loans into a private securitization via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). As part of the transaction, purchased a $1.0 billion senior investment security that is expected to be held to maturity.
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22. This compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022.
"We thrived during the third quarter, as our business model allowed us to quickly adapt to the changing interest rate landscape and we prepared ourselves with the additional capital and resources to continue our trajectory of profitable growth. With a tangible book value of $20.78 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.05% and efficiency ratio of 30.5% in the quarter, our momentum remains strong, and we are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "As our company has continued to expand, we have made it a priority to ensure our team has the necessary tools and freedom to execute effectively for our customers. Their efforts have been the backbone of our company and their creativity and dedication will continue to be a leading factor in our ongoing success."
Net income of $58.5 million for the third quarter 2022 was equal to the third quarter of 2021, but reflected a $16.5 million, or 24%, increase in net interest income that was offset by an $11.1 million, or 28%, decrease in noninterest income and a $5.5 million, or 19%, increase in noninterest expenses.
Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.4 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 25%, decrease in noninterest income and a $2.0 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense.
Total Assets
Total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2022 increased 8%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6%, compared to December 31, 2021. Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family loan portfolio, some of which were sold during the quarter. On September 22, 2022, $1.2 billion in loans were sold as part of a securitization transaction that was partially offset by the purchase of a $1.0 billion held to maturity senior investment security that was established as part of the securitization transaction.
Return on average assets was 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $39.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $7.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, partially offset by the decrease in the multi-family portfolio associated with the $1.2 billion loan sale and securitization. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.
Non-performing loans were $26.6 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $10.3 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $2.0 billion, or 24%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts.
Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $994.0 million, or 81%, from June 30, 2022 and increased $58.9 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 84 days, with none exceeding 180 days.
The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $324.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased by $65.8 million compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased by $708.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $16.5 million, or 24% compared to $68.9 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.
- Interest rate spread of 2.77% increased 10 basis points compared to 2.67%.
- Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 32 basis points compared to 2.73%.
Interest Income of $134.1 million increased 73% compared to $77.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 18% compared to $8.7 billion.
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 167 basis points compared to 3.33%.
Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $40.3 million, or 478%, compared to $8.4 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $38.0 million, or 545%, compared $7.0 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
- Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $7.8 billion.
- Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 163 basis points compared to 0.35%.
Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $11.1 million, or 28%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $15.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in loan servicing rights, which included adjustments for higher values of servicing rights.
- The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.
- Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $2.3 million was in the Banking segment and $0.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
- Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million increased 378% and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.
Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $5.5 million, or 19%, compared to $29.5 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.
- The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 351 basis points compared to 27.00%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022
Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $13.4 million, or 19% compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.
- Interest rate spread of 2.77% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.90%.
- Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 2 basis points compared to 3.03%.
Interest Income of $134.1 million increased $44.8 million, or 50%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $1.6 billion, or 19%, compared to $8.6 billion.
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 101 basis points compared to 3.99%.
Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $31.5 million, or 183%, compared to $17.2 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $30.2 million, or 205%, compared to $14.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
- Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 22%, compared to $7.4 billion.
- Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 117 basis points compared to 0.81%.
Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $10.0 million, or 25%, compared $39.2 million, primarily due to a $8.2 million, or 38%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.
- The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the multi-family loan portfolios.
- Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
- Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million nearly doubled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.
Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 6%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees as well as salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.
- The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 87 basis points compared to 29.64%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $12.0 billion in assets and $10.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
June 30
March 31
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 13,796
$ 10,714
$ 9,853
$ 14,030
$ 14,352
Interest-earning demand accounts
310,165
247,432
401,668
1,018,584
788,224
Cash and cash equivalents
323,961
258,146
411,521
1,032,614
802,576
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
3,497
3,520
4,798
5,888
5,923
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
137,448
323,046
324,280
569,239
634,027
Available for sale securities
322,069
336,814
314,266
310,629
301,119
Held to maturity securities
1,005,487
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
39,130
39,130
28,804
29,588
70,767
Loans held for sale (includes $68,785, $41,991, $14,567,
2,844,750
2,759,116
2,289,094
3,303,199
3,453,279
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
6,919,128
7,033,203
5,976,960
5,751,319
5,431,227
Premises and equipment, net
35,492
35,085
34,559
31,212
31,423
Servicing rights
144,984
130,710
121,036
110,348
105,473
Interest receivable
40,170
26,184
23,499
24,103
21,894
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
1,307
1,441
1,574
1,707
1,843
Other assets and receivables
145,454
123,815
104,356
92,947
76,637
Total assets
$ 11,978,722
$ 11,086,055
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 315,868
$ 444,461
$ 461,193
$ 641,442
$ 824,118
Interest-bearing
10,003,611
7,855,277
7,014,628
8,341,171
8,123,201
Total deposits
10,319,479
8,299,738
7,475,821
8,982,613
8,947,319
Borrowings
97,279
1,440,904
879,929
1,033,954
809,136
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
19,124
19,414
30,695
19,170
21,681
Other liabilities
130,250
97,460
75,644
87,492
64,019
Total liabilities
10,566,132
9,857,516
8,462,089
10,123,229
9,842,155
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares,
Issued and outstanding - 43,109,578 shares, 43,106,505 shares,
137,226
136,671
137,882
137,565
137,200
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
137,371
—
—
—
—
Retained earnings
787,530
737,789
694,776
657,149
610,267
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(11,686)
(8,070)
(6,304)
(1,454)
262
Total shareholders' equity
1,412,590
1,228,539
1,188,503
1,155,409
1,109,878
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,978,722
$ 11,086,055
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q22
3Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 2Q22
vs. 3Q21
Interest Income
Loans
$
129,101
$
85,994
$
72,924
50 %
77 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
2,162
1,449
2,868
49 %
-25 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
485
917
1,115
-47 %
-57 %
Available for sale - tax exempt
—
—
12
—
-100 %
Held to maturity
970
—
—
100 %
100 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
379
284
190
33 %
99 %
Other
1,015
626
205
62 %
395 %
Total interest income
134,112
89,270
77,314
50 %
73 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
45,002
14,768
6,981
205 %
545 %
Borrowed funds
3,725
2,471
1,452
51 %
157 %
Total interest expense
48,727
17,239
8,433
183 %
478 %
Net Interest Income
85,385
72,031
68,881
19 %
24 %
Provision for credit losses
2,225
6,212
1,079
-64 %
106 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
83,160
65,819
67,802
26 %
23 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
13,354
21,564
29,013
-38 %
-54 %
Loan servicing fees, net
8,169
9,607
5,313
-15 %
54 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,105
1,350
2,732
-18 %
-60 %
Syndication and asset management fees
3,073
1,599
643
92 %
378 %
Other income
3,485
5,051
2,570
-31 %
36 %
Total noninterest income
29,186
39,171
40,271
-25 %
-28 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
23,027
22,475
20,197
2 %
14 %
Loan expenses
1,226
1,184
1,734
4 %
-29 %
Occupancy and equipment
1,967
2,011
1,861
-2 %
6 %
Professional fees
2,429
1,594
901
52 %
170 %
Deposit insurance expense
755
670
664
13 %
14 %
Technology expense
1,325
1,304
1,169
2 %
13 %
Other expense
4,222
3,719
2,946
14 %
43 %
Total noninterest expense
34,951
32,957
29,472
6 %
19 %
Income Before Income Taxes
77,395
72,033
78,601
7 %
-2 %
Provision for income taxes
18,907
18,098
20,098
4 %
-6 %
Net Income
$
58,488
$
53,935
$
58,503
8 %
—
Dividends on preferred stock
(5,729)
(5,729)
(5,729)
—
—
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
52,759
$
48,206
$
52,774
9 %
—
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.22
$
1.12
$
1.22
9 %
—
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.22
$
1.11
$
1.22
10 %
—
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,107,975
43,209,824
43,176,296
Diluted
43,258,925
43,335,211
43,314,755
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
287,291
$
216,717
33 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
5,856
8,728
-33 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
2,103
2,302
-9 %
Available for sale - tax exempt
—
32
-100 %
Held to maturity
970
—
100 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
932
966
-4 %
Other
2,242
556
303 %
Total interest income
299,394
229,301
31 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
68,583
19,764
247 %
Borrowed funds
7,670
4,286
79 %
Total interest expense
76,253
24,050
217 %
Net Interest Income
223,141
205,251
9 %
Provision for credit losses
10,888
2,427
349 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
212,253
202,824
5 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
52,883
82,755
-36 %
Loan servicing fees, net
27,507
14,991
83 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
4,313
9,927
-57 %
Syndication and asset management fees
5,286
1,178
349 %
Other income
12,965
8,211
58 %
Total noninterest income
102,954
117,062
-12 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
66,795
60,340
11 %
Loan expenses
3,621
6,178
-41 %
Occupancy and equipment
5,792
5,296
9 %
Professional fees
5,326
2,102
153 %
Deposit insurance expense
2,184
1,986
10 %
Technology expense
3,865
3,077
26 %
Other expense
11,358
8,760
30 %
Total noninterest expense
98,941
87,739
13 %
Income Before Income Taxes
216,266
232,147
-7 %
Provision for income taxes
53,701
60,244
-11 %
Net Income
$
162,565
$
171,903
-5 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(17,186)
(15,145)
13 %
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
145,379
$
156,758
-7 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
3.37
$
3.63
-7 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
3.36
$
3.62
-7 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,182,380
43,169,618
Diluted
43,331,148
43,300,688
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q22
3Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 2Q22
vs. 3Q21
Noninterest expense
$ 34,951
$ 32,957
$ 29,472
6 %
19 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
85,385
72,031
68,881
19 %
24 %
Noninterest income
29,186
39,171
40,271
-25 %
-28 %
Total income
$ 114,571
$ 111,202
$ 109,152
3 %
5 %
Efficiency ratio
30.51 %
29.64 %
27.00 %
87
bps
351
bps
Average assets
$ 11,437,805
$ 9,820,878
$ 10,236,491
16 %
12 %
Net income
$ 58,488
$ 53,935
$ 58,503
8 %
—
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.51 %
0.55 %
0.57 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
2.05 %
2.20 %
2.29 %
(15)
bps
(24)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
23.92 %
23.05 %
29.83 %
87
bps
(591)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 20.78
$ 19.70
$ 16.91
5 %
23 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.49 %
7.67 %
6.68 %
(18)
bps
81
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q22
3Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 2Q22
vs. 3Q21
Net income
$ 58,488
$ 53,935
$ 58,503
8 %
—
Less: preferred stock dividends
(5,729)
(5,729)
(5,729)
—
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 52,759
$ 48,206
$ 52,774
9 %
—
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,267,160
$ 1,215,891
$ 1,087,675
4 %
17 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,228)
(17,361)
(17,770)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(367,726)
(362,149)
(362,149)
2 %
2 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 882,206
$ 836,381
$ 707,756
5 %
25 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
23.92 %
23.05 %
29.83 %
87
bps
(590)
bps
Total equity
$ 1,412,590
$ 1,228,539
$ 1,109,878
15 %
27 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,152)
(17,286)
(17,688)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(499,520)
(362,149)
(362,149)
38 %
38 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 895,918
$ 849,104
$ 730,041
6 %
23 %
Assets
$ 11,978,722
$ 11,086,055
$ 10,952,033
8 %
9 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,152)
(17,286)
(17,688)
-1 %
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 11,961,570
$ 11,068,769
$ 10,934,345
8 %
9 %
Ending common shares
43,109,578
43,106,505
43,178,061
—
—
Tangible book value per common share
$ 20.78
$ 19.70
$ 16.91
5 %
23 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.49 %
7.67 %
6.68 %
(18)
bps
81
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Change
Noninterest expense
$ 98,941
$ 87,739
13 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
223,141
205,251
9 %
Noninterest income
102,954
117,062
-12 %
Total income
$ 326,095
$ 322,313
1 %
Efficiency ratio
30.34 %
27.22 %
312
bps
Average assets
$ 10,568,712
$ 9,934,157
6 %
Net income
$ 162,565
$ 171,903
-5 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
1.54 %
1.73 %
Annualization factor
1.33
1.33
Return on average assets
2.05 %
2.30 %
(25)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
23.08 %
31.60 %
(852)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 20.78
$ 16.91
23 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.49 %
6.68 %
81
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Change
Net income
$ 162,565
$ 171,903
-5 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(17,186)
(15,145)
13 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 145,379
$ 156,758
-7 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,219,305
$ 991,467
23 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,360)
(17,913)
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(364,028)
(313,689)
16 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 837,917
$ 659,865
27 %
Annualization factor
1.33
1.33
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
23.08 %
31.60 %
(852)
bps
Total equity
$ 1,412,590
$ 1,109,878
27 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,152)
(17,688)
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(499,520)
(362,149)
38 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 895,918
$ 730,041
23 %
Assets
$ 11,978,722
$ 10,952,033
9 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,152)
(17,688)
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 11,961,570
$ 10,934,345
9 %
Ending common shares
43,109,578
43,178,061
—
Tangible book value per common share
$ 20.78
$ 16.91
23 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.49 %
6.68 %
81
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 211,653
$ 1,394
2.61 %
$ 367,540
$ 910
0.99 %
$ 580,397
$ 395
0.27 %
Securities available for sale - taxable
331,796
485
0.58 %
330,759
917
1.11 %
308,476
1,115
1.43 %
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
—
—
—
—
1,361
12
3.50 %
Held to maturity securities
98,363
970
3.91 %
—
—
—
—
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
235,230
2,162
3.65 %
198,349
1,449
2.93 %
437,601
2,868
2.60 %
Loans and loans held for sale
10,245,294
129,101
5.00 %
8,643,276
85,994
3.99 %
8,689,144
72,924
3.33 %
Total interest-earning assets
11,122,336
134,112
4.78 %
9,539,924
89,270
3.75 %
10,016,979
77,314
3.06 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(39,325)
(33,401)
(28,679)
Noninterest-earning assets
354,794
314,355
248,191
Total assets
$ 11,437,805
$ 9,820,878
$ 10,236,491
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
4,207,217
21,980
2.07 %
3,849,876
6,945
0.72 %
4,754,633
1,561
0.13 %
Savings deposits
239,262
162
0.27 %
#
238,944
62
0.10 %
211,494
39
0.07 %
Money market
2,523,315
13,094
2.06 %
#
2,626,973
6,567
1.00 %
2,259,786
4,394
0.77 %
Certificates of deposit
2,030,152
9,766
1.91 %
#
639,556
1,194
0.75 %
591,093
987
0.66 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,999,946
45,002
1.98 %
7,355,349
14,768
0.81 %
7,817,006
6,981
0.35 %
Borrowings
588,582
3,725
2.51 %
749,628
2,471
1.32 %
677,201
1,452
0.85 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,588,528
48,727
2.02 %
8,104,977
17,239
0.85 %
8,494,207
8,433
0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
474,925
402,328
586,981
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
107,192
97,682
67,628
Total liabilities
10,170,645
8,604,987
9,148,816
Shareholders' equity
1,267,160
1,215,891
1,087,675
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,437,805
$ 9,820,878
$ 10,236,491
Net interest income
$ 85,385
$ 72,031
$ 68,881
Net interest spread
2.77 %
2.90 %
2.67 %
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,533,808
$ 1,434,947
$ 1,522,772
Net interest margin
3.05 %
3.03 %
2.73 %
Average interest-earning assets to average
116.00 %
117.70 %
117.93 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 13,366
$ 19,556
$ 14,448
$ 44,414
$ 37,380
Mortgage Warehousing
11,801
11,868
23,217
36,828
73,848
Banking
39,344
25,932
23,463
94,040
68,229
Other
(6,023)
(3,421)
(2,625)
(12,717)
(7,554)
Total
$ 58,488
$ 53,935
$ 58,503
$ 162,565
$ 171,903
Total Assets
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 343,443
$ 330,676
$ 296,129
Mortgage Warehousing
2,735,278
2,836,998
3,977,537
Banking
8,760,416
7,835,152
6,929,565
Other
139,585
83,229
75,407
Total
$ 11,978,722
$ 11,086,055
$ 11,278,638
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loan Type
Multi-family
12,002
$ 19,623
$ 24,309
$ 46,578
$ 68,553
Single-family
138
406
1,592
1,001
7,677
Small Business Association (SBA)
1,214
1,535
3,112
5,304
6,525
Total
$ 13,354
$ 21,564
$ 29,013
$ 52,883
$ 82,755
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
$ 815,084
$ 900,585
$ 781,437
Residential real estate
1,030,075
876,652
843,101
Multi-family financing
2,766,950
3,236,917
2,702,042
Healthcare financing
1,429,675
1,262,424
826,157
Commercial and commercial real estate
810,731
695,158
520,199
Agricultural production and real estate
91,913
90,070
97,060
Consumer and margin loans
13,696
8,871
12,667
6,958,124
7,070,677
5,782,663
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
38,996
37,474
31,344
Loans receivable
$ 6,919,128
$ 7,033,203
$ 5,751,319
Loans held for sale
2,844,750
2,759,116
3,303,199
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 9,763,878
$ 9,792,319
$ 9,054,518
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp