Private Advisor Group Introduces WealthSuite Investment Platform for Advisors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has introduced WealthSuite, a new investment management platform. Exclusive to its network of over 750 financial advisors, the platform aims to drive efficiency for advisors and an improved investor experience.

The competitively priced, multi-custodian platform offers bespoke mutual fund, ETF, and blended mutual fund/ETF model portfolios, along with custom indexing and tax-optimized solutions delivered through a separately managed account structure. The platform is supported by industry-leading investment strategists BlackRock, Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, Orion Advisor Solutions, and WisdomTree, who were selected after a rigorous due diligence process encompassing an evaluation of investment management capabilities, technology integration, and distribution support.

"WealthSuite balances sophistication with ease of use, and demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver solutions that increase capabilities and efficiencies for advisors, while staying true to our shared mission of changing the lives of everyday investors. Investors benefit from greater choice and transparency into the performance of their investments," said Frank Smith, President of Private Advisor Group.

Private Advisor Group has partnered with Orion Advisor Solutions to deliver the technology to power the account opening, management, and servicing of accounts on the WealthSuite platform. This is an opportunity to expand the relationship between Orion and Private Advisor Group, which was first established in 2019 to support performance reporting, billing, trading, and compliance services. On a day-to-day basis, WealthSuite will be led by Private Advisor Group's internal portfolio administration team.

"Delivering a consistent and repeatable experience to investors is a challenge most advisors face today. On average, investment management accounts for 19% of an advisor's time1 and WealthSuite is structured to free up capacity so advisors can focus more of their time with investors," said Verne Marble, Private Advisor Group's Director of Business Development. "In addition to our bespoke, open architecture model portfolios, we're particularly excited about the custom indexing and tax optimization capabilities that WealthSuite will bring. These are incredible value-adds to our current advisors who have been asking for a Private Advisor Group-sponsored investment management solution. From a growth perspective, we believe that having an integrated wealth platform is a huge attractant to prospective advisors, and we further anticipate that the price point of the platform will be a catalyst for the growth of our advisors' practices."

Private Advisor Group has plans to continually evaluate and expand its available strategist solutions with a focus on providing a differentiated experience for both advisors and investors.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $29 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

