Couchbase Introduces New Developer Experience for Capella, Empowering Users to More Easily Build Next Generation Applications

Familiarity of New Capella User Interface Increases Developer Productivity and Agility

New Capella Innovations Include a High-density Storage Engine that Dramatically Drops Total Cost of Ownership Compared to Other DBaaS Offerings, as Well as High-value Security and Compliance Features

Continued Investment in Growing Developer Community with New Community Hub and Ambassador Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced new enhancements to its database-as-a-service (DBaaS) Couchbase Capella . The newly designed Capella user experience is inspired by popular technologies that millions of developers already use to build modern applications. Because of this sense of familiarity, the new Capella experience boosts productivity so developers can more easily build next-generation applications. And with Capella, organizations also benefit from best-in-class price performance .

Today's developers have an endless array of powerful tools and services at their fingertips, but according to RedMonk, there is a developer experience gap . While developers and development teams have the resources, they must also invest significant time managing issues with highly complex, multi-factor developer toolchains. Analyst Stephen O'Grady said, "In order to make the life of a developer easier, rather than harder, a quality developer experience is focused on allowing developers to use the tools they're familiar with, or at least closely mimicking those tools."

The fresh user interface presents key developer tools, tasks and journeys front and center when building applications with Capella. Developers that are new to Capella will find it familiar, with design and navigation inspired by popular developer-centric tools like GitHub. Additionally, in-product help and tutorials have evolved and are easier to find, making it quicker to get answers if questions arise.

"As customers continue to invest in digital transformation, developers who are building modern applications need technologies that make them more productive. To address this market need we have invested in removing friction for developers, enhancing their experience and enabling greater agility with this latest Capella release," said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management at Couchbase. "We are seeing enthusiastic customer receptivity and growing momentum for Capella, and I'm proud of our investments in advancing its flexibility and ease-of-use. We are making Capella more accessible than ever before to developers and look forward to seeing what next-gen applications will be built upon our cloud database platform."

The new user interface is in private preview. For more information, customers can contact their Couchbase sales representative.

Capella Lowers Total Cost of Ownership and Enhances Security and Compliance for Enterprise Requirements

Leveraging its memory-first architecture, Capella delivers responses within milliseconds for highly interactive and personalized applications with best-in-class price performance. Capella now features a new high-data density storage engine with new compute and storage advantages. For example, performance processing is up to 4x faster while utilizing up to 10x less memory. With Capella, customers can optimize towards smaller, more-affordable clusters that hold and process more data with higher processing throughput power.

"At BroadJump, we work with huge datasets to provide customers with better visibility and control over their expense management. Our goal is to help them lower costs and operate more efficiently. With Couchbase's high-data density storage engine, we were able to dramatically improve our total cost of ownership by reducing our storage needs by over 50%," said Philip Lupercio, VP of technology at BroadJump.

Capella also now offers enhanced security and single sign-on capabilities. Additionally, Capella and Couchbase have successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit and can support customers in the building of HIPAA-compliant applications. These enhancements meet broad enterprise requirements for cloud applications.

Investing in Developer Community

In addition to investing in the Capella developer experience, Couchbase is also investing in and committed to growing its developer community. Designed to support and empower Couchbase's growing community of users and contributors, the new Couchbase Ambassador Program allows developers to share their knowledge and expertise with broader developer audiences. The program provides tools and resources to empower ambassadors to speak at events, organize community meetups and create content to grow the Couchbase community. To join or learn more about the Couchbase Ambassador Program, click here .

Additionally, the newly launched Couchbase Community Hub brings together users and contributors to foster increased sharing, learning and discovery. The Community Hub is a new space for the Couchbase developer community that complements the existing Couchbase Discord server and Couchbase Community Forums.

"With Couchbase, developers can build apps that scale and perform to deliver premium customer experiences. It's super exciting to see Couchbase growing its developer community and investing in these new resources to bring Capella to more developers," said Daniele Angeli, Couchbase ambassador and CEO and founder of MOLO17.

To join the Community Hub, click here .

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers– all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

