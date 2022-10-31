UniFirst Charity Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 to Benefit New England-based Nonprofit Organizations

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, announced today that it raised $25,000 for charity at the company's annual Ronald Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament held at the Mt. Hood Country Club in Melrose, Mass.

The event is named after the company's former Chairman, CEO, and President Ronald D. Croatti who held that position from 1991 until his passing in 2017. Mr. Croatti is credited with growing earnings from $100 million to $1.6 billion during his tenure at UniFirst.

More than 108 golfers turned out to play in the tournament and more than 55 companies supported the event with monetary donations. All proceeds were divided among several charities.

This year's New England-based recipients include:

One Mission

Buzz off for Cancer

Operation Care for Troops

Two Kidneys, One Heart

"We're proud to support local organizations and people whose work makes a positive difference in the lives of thousands of individuals in dozens of communities every day," said Michael Croatti, UniFirst Executive Vice President of operations and the son of Mr. Croatti. "A central part of UniFirst's commitment to making a positive social impact includes supporting the communities where we live and work through both active social engagement and charitable giving. And the Ronald D. Croatti Golf Tournament is a prime example."

Since the tournament's inception in 2016, the company has raised over $100,000 for local charities.

For more information on UniFirst's social commitment and philanthropic efforts, visit https://csr.unifirst.com.

