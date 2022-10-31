Upexi to Host Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results on November 14th at 4:30 PM ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct to Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter and provide a business update.

Financial Results Conference Call

Event: Upexi Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-550-1707 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-848-488-9020 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580183&tp_key=e897d16fbb

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 11152754.

Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://upexi.com/investors.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

Company Contact

Andrew Nortstrud

Chief Financial Officer

andrew.norstrud@upexi.com

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Email: Upexi@KCSA.com

Phone: (212) 896-1254

