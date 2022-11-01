ANGEL'S ENVY® RELEASES ELEVENTH ANNUAL CASK STRENGTH KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED IN PORT WINE BARRELS

Beginning on November 1, this year's limited run of just 16,980 bottles will be available for purchase at select retailers in all 50 states

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY ®, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today released its annual Cask Strength whiskey, ANGEL'S ENVY 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels. This limited-edition, 119.8-proof (59.9% ABV) whiskey is the eleventh release in Angel's Envy's highly acclaimed and award-winning Cask Strength program. Beginning on November 1, just 16,980 bottles will be available at select retailers in all 50 U.S. states, including the ANGEL'S ENVY distillery in downtown Louisville.

"Our annual Cask Strength expression is our most highly anticipated annual tradition at Angel's Envy, both for our team and for our fans, and this year's release is special – not just because it is an exceptional whiskey, but because it also marks an exciting time in Angel's Envy's growth," said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of ANGEL'S ENVY. "Looking ahead, we can't wait to see the unique perspective that our new Master Distiller Owen Martin will bring to the Cask Strength program as he oversees it with the support of our best-in-class production team."

Each year, as part of the ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength program, the ANGEL'S ENVY team selects noteworthy barrels from its rickhouses to put through an extended finishing process in port wine barrels from Portugal. These special barrels bring forward distinct characteristics in the whiskey, giving each expression of ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength a unique nose, palate and finish. Previous ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength releases have been highly acclaimed and awarded by reviewers, experts and journalists across the industry; most recently, the 2021 edition received a Double Gold from The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold from Fred Minnick's ASCOT Awards and 92 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

ANGEL'S ENVY 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels offers hints of leather, brown sugar and caramel on the nose, followed by crème brûlée and marshmallow with notes of green apple and orange. On the palate, apples, caramel, and brown sugar are present, and the creaminess pairs with the orange from the nose to give a creamsicle richness. Vanilla, toasted oak and black pepper spice round out the flavor before the finish of a light fruitiness, grape tannic notes and a lingering spice. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping ANGEL'S ENVY 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels neat.

Suggested retail price for a 750mL bottle of this year's Cask Strength release is $229.99 (may vary by market). For more information about ANGEL'S ENVY 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, please visit www.angelsenvy.com/us/en/product/cask-strength/ . To purchase ANGEL'S ENVY glassware, bar tools and more, please visit shop.angelsenvy.com .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

