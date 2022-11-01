Carewell Releases White Paper Identifying Critical Gaps in Family Caregivers' Support Systems

The report explores caregivers' needs based on a survey conducted on more than 400 caregivers

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, released a White Paper today exploring the support needs of family caregivers in honor of National Family Caregivers Month. The report, titled "Supporting Family Caregivers: Identifying the Gaps in Support for America's Hidden Workforce," identifies the key areas in which caregivers need support and highlights how society, government institutions, employers, and family units can step up to assist them.

"Caregivers play an incredibly important role in our society and if they don't receive adequate support, we will see profound negative effects on the labor force, the long-term care industry, and the healthcare system," says Bianca Padilla, Carewell CEO and Co-founder. "By filling the gaps in support, we can ensure they can continue caring without sacrificing their mental, emotional, physical, and financial health."

The White Paper is based on a survey that Carewell conducted in September 2022 on its customer base of caregivers. In total, more than 400 respondents participated and the survey asked questions regarding caregivers' satisfaction with the support they receive from their family, community, employers, and the government. Key takeaways from the report include:

Caregivers are most interested in receiving emotional support from their families and friends

Most caregivers have not used any caregiving-related resources available through community programs in their areas

The average satisfaction with governmental assistance provided to caregivers is a four (4) out of 10 (0 being unsatisfied and 10 being satisfied)

Offering flexibilities, like remote work, is the best way employers can support employees with caregiving responsibilities

In addition to the survey findings, the White Paper provides an overview of the caregiver demographic to help readers understand who caregivers are. From the benefits of emotional support to an analysis of how community resources, like support groups, the report also demonstrates how the type of support requested by caregivers would positively impact their lives and caregiving journey.

Carewell is on a mission to improve the lives of family caregivers and advocate on their behalf to bring awareness to their needs. By simplifying the shopping process, providing 24/7 customer support, and a library of information, Carewell has helped guide countless caregivers through their caregiving journey and is dedicated to making their lives easier.

To download the full report, please visit https://www.carewell.com/resources/blog/carewell-study-finds-gaps-in-caregiver-support-systems/

About Carewell

Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fast-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit Carewell.com .

