Caring Senior Service expands its presence in Texas with a new Waco location

The new office is owned by a husband-and-wife team who are both trained physical therapists with a passion for helping seniors

WACO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, today announced the grand opening of its new location in Waco, Texas, owned by physical therapists Dustin and Rebecca Rauch, a husband-and-wife team. The new office marks Caring Senior Service's 17th location in Texas.

The new Caring Senior Service location in Waco is owned by husband-and-wife team Dustin and Rebecca Rauch who are both phyiscal therapists. (PRNewswire)

"Our background in focusing on treating complex and chronic pain as physical therapists and my personal experience working with my mother's caregiver made investing in Caring Senior Service a natural progression for us," Dustin Rauch said. "My mother suffered with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and the help of her caregiver was invaluable. We wanted to help seniors in our community remain healthy, happy and at home. Allowing seniors the ability to not end up in a skilled nursing facility or other institutional setting is a goal my wife and I share."

The Waco location features skilled and experienced caregivers who are qualified, have verified references and are screened via a nationwide background check. The staff is available 24/7, provides regular care coordination and can attend physician visits with the client to take notes for family members.

"I want Caring Senior Service of Waco to have a positive impact on the seniors of our community and their families," Rauch said. "When you don't have help with your daily activities or are alone and your family lives out of state, you need a high-quality caregiver to serve as your surrogate family. Our caregivers are the foundation of everything we do."

Rauch said he chose Caring Senior Service because they always demonstrated a desire to go above and beyond the ordinary in their training, service and operations, and because of the company's outstanding quality of care.

"Dustin and Rebecca are a wonderful new addition to the Caring Senior Service family," said Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter. "Their experiences working in the medical field and with the care of family members who have suffered through various disabilities make them both knowledgeable and compassionate. We look forward to watching the success of their Waco location."

The new Waco location is located at 1227 N Valley Mills Dr Suite 233, Waco, TX 76710. It can be reached by calling (254) 277-2735 or by visiting https://www.caringseniorservice.com/waco.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Senior Service