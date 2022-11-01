ClutchBet Launches World Exclusive Product in Iowa, ClutchClash!

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClutchBet, America's new mobile-first online sportsbook, has launched a world-first product exclusively to its U.S.-based players in Iowa.

ClutchClash player matchups allow ClutchBet players to make the ultimate head-to-head (H2H) player parlays, utilizing player prop markets in any eligible NFL or NBA game.

ClutchBet's NFL bettors are now able to create a parlay around self-curated H2H player matchups, even if those players aren't competing against each other in the same game that particular week.

When it comes to NBA, ClutchClash player matchup parlays are available in the same game only, but H2H matchups can be created between two players on the same team, and added to a same game parlay.

"ClutchClash is yet another example of ClutchBet's commitment to product innovation and providing Iowans with a world-class wagering experience," said ClutchBet's SVP Marketing, Sean Phinney.

"Clutchbet players in Iowa now have a world exclusive sports betting product to enjoy, along with unique and locally-focused promotions and offers."

New players in Iowa can take advantage of ClutchBet's special launch offers, which include:

A risk-free bet up to $500

Winning point spread bets on Iowa and Iowa State will be paid out at odds of +150 all season

ClutchPicks - a section of the site offering daily boosted game odds across different sports

ClutchBet's recent launch in Iowa is in partnership with the Q Casino and its owner, the Dubuque Racing Association. The sports bar at the Q Casino has been rebranded as a ClutchBet Lounge.

In addition, ClutchBet Lounges are currently featured at the following locations:

Gary Dolphins Iron Bar ( Dubuque, IA )

The Leaderboard Sports Bar ( North Liberty, IA )

Vine Tavern and Eatery ( Iowa City, IA )

About ClutchBet

ClutchBet is a mobile-first, online sportsbook with a vision to provide more innovative wagering products to customers across the United States of America. ClutchBet is owned by BlueBet Holdings Ltd, a publicly listed company in Australia. In addition to Iowa, ClutchBet also holds market access agreements in Colorado, Louisiana and Indiana and is progressing licensing in those markets.

About BlueBet

BlueBet offers wagering products on more than 30 sports from around the world. BlueBet provides customers a wide range of traditional wagering products as well as more innovative products, such as Same Game Parlays.

BlueBet is powered by a scalable, cloud-based technology platform, which has been materially customized and enhanced by the Company to focus on providing customers with the best experience possible. BlueBet has developed its customer-facing technology platform, website and native apps with a mobile-first strategy, to deliver a premium mobile experience to the customer.

