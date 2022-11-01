Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Reveals Updates on Brand's Road to Electrification at 2022 SEMA Show

Dodge today announced several updates to its Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Three powertrain output levels and Direct Connection upgrades previewed

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept's SEMA Show appearance highlighted by new Stryker Red exterior color, lightweight carbon-fiber wheels and drag radials

On-site teams will conduct Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust consumer clinics in Dodge brand SEMA display

To follow Dodge at the 2022 SEMA Show, visit DodgeGarage.com

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodge is showing performance enthusiasts future-product hints in the lead up to the launch of the world's first electrified muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will once again use a respected gathering of automotive builders and tuners to offer a peek at the future of the Dodge brand.



The November 1-4, 2022, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world's largest automotive trade event and will host a 19,500-sq.-ft. Dodge display featuring the Banshee-powered battery-electric muscle car, as well as six "Last Call" 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger special-edition performance cars and a full roster of new 6- and 8-cylinder Direct Connection crate engines.



"The SEMA Show is one of the great gatherings of the performance culture, and Dodge isn't going to shy away as we develop the next generation of muscle car – one that just happens to be fully electric," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Technology moves forward and the customizers and tuners move right along with it. We're demonstrating how old-school hot-rodding will thrive in an electrified muscle-car future."



The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, originally shown during Dodge Speed Week as part of the lead-up to the world's largest celebration of automotive culture – Michigan's Woodward Dream Cruise – will take center stage at the brand's performance-focused SEMA display.



BEV Power and Performance Upgrades Previewed

Highlighting the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept's SEMA visit is the announcement of nine possible powertrain outputs for the all-electric muscle car concept. Three different battery-electric power levels will be shown at SEMA, as well as two levels of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades for each power level.



Dodge is illustrating a stair-step approach to its electrified performance, with 400-volt system output levels of 340 kilowatts (456 hp) and 440 kilowatts (590 hp) and an as-yet-unannounced, factory-delivered, power-level 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package.



400-volt Output Levels

Dodge is showing performance enthusiasts future-product hints in the lead up to the launch of the world’s first electrified muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will once again use a respected gathering of automotive builders and tuners to offer a peek at the future of the Dodge brand. (PRNewswire)

340 kilowatt (kW) – base trim (455 hp)

440 (kW) – base trim (590 hp)



Direct Connection Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance upgrades use a "crystal" key that plugs into the dash. Base output and Direct Connection upgrade levels for the 800-volt Banshee will be announced at a future date.



Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Stryker Red

The first thing a casual SEMA Show observer will notice is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept's new tri-coat Stryker Red exterior hue.



The new exterior paint color was chosen as a way to celebrate the Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade. In addition, the concept features "Stage 2" fender badging and new 18-inch Direct Connection lightweight carbon-fiber concept wheels with 305mm drag radials.



Using a video display wall, Dodge will also show off a variety of Charger Daytona SRT Concept colors, wheel designs and performance configurations, illustrating the visual and performance customization that will continue to be a hallmark of Dodge muscle cars in the years to come.



The power levels are matched to a full slate of nine unique paint colors and nine different wheel combinations, and displayed via videos, illustrating the nine different performance and Direct Connection upgrade levels envisioned for the Dodge concept car.



Fine Tuning the Fratzog

Dodge will also conduct Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept car consumer clinics at the SEMA Show. On-site teams will engage attendees to survey their impressions in regard to the tuning of the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust – the world's first BEV exhaust system.



Consumer feedback obtained from opinion leaders in the world of performance cars will aid the Dodge brand in its breakthrough work to create a one-of-a-kind sound signature for its upcoming fully electric Charger muscle car.



Research participants will be given an opportunity to evaluate and rank unique tuning versions of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept's exhaust note.



Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represents a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future, offering a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a muscle car can be. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse at the brand's electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge.



At its core, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an authentic Dodge with attitude, and it will redefine American muscle by combining the visual, visceral, and emotional experiences the Brotherhood demands into a pure, radical, high-performance muscle car for the next generation.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis