Eventide Announces Hire of Jennifer Reiche as Chief Compliance Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management is pleased to announce the hire of Jennifer (Jen) Reiche. Ms. Reiche will serve as the Chief Compliance Officer for Eventide and will be responsible for managing the firm's compliance program and leading the compliance team.

Prior to joining Eventide, Ms. Reiche held compliance roles at Marsh McLennan and its affiliate, Mercer, most recently as Chief Compliance Officer of Mercer Funds, Mercer Trust Company, and Mercer Investments LLC. Before that, she served as Chief Compliance Officer for Century Capital Management and the Century Funds. Ms. Reiche previously served in various compliance roles for Wellington Management and ACA Foreside Compliance Services and held roles in mutual fund administration, custody, and accounting at Investors Bank & Trust.

Eventide CEO Robin John commented, "I am extremely pleased that Jen Reiche has joined us in the role of Chief Compliance Officer. Given her prior roles as adviser, trust, and mutual fund company CCO, and given her extensive experience with public and private investing, we look forward to stepping into the next phase of Eventide's growth with Jen as our CCO. I am so happy to have found someone with Jen's experience who is also strongly aligned with Eventide's mission and values. At Eventide, our intention is not just to grow, but to grow well. This is a huge step in the right direction."

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser pursuing "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that they believe create compelling value for the global common good.

