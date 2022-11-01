GENESIS GV60 EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS DESIGNATION

All-new GV60 earns TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS designation, joining the entire tested 2022 Genesis lineup with top honors

Fourth year in a row entire Genesis lineup of eligible tested vehicles has earned top honors from IIHS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the all-new 2023 Genesis GV60 has been designated as TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS. With this award, GV60 joins GV70, GV80, G70 (applies only to vehicles built after June 2021), G80 and G90 as IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS for 2022. This marks the fourth year in a row that the entire Genesis lineup of eligible tested vehicles has earned top honors from IIHS. The Electrified G80 joined the Genesis lineup in 2022 and is not yet rated.

R&D head; President Chung Kook Park received the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award for the first dedicated BEV Genesis GV60 from IIHS President Dr. David Harkey at Namyang R&D facility in South Korea. (PRNewswire)

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do at Genesis, and their safety is of paramount importance," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Every Genesis vehicle is designed and engineered with safety at the forefront".

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art active and passive safety technologies including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers a standard suite of advanced safety features that help avoid crashes and provide advanced occupant protection when crashes do occur. These advanced safety systems enabled GV60 to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award.

"We are pleased to have our high standard for Genesis safety recognized by IIHS on the all-new GV60 and across our lineup," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer of Genesis Motor North America.

Genesis vehicles are equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

8 or more standard airbags, including some of the only front center airbags on the market in all models introduced from 2021, further protecting front cabin occupants in the event of a collision

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist, which can help mitigate the risks of collisions with detected vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in certain conditions

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a vehicle that is detected in the blind spot

An innovative platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas using advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

