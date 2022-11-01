Get Your Jingle Bells Ready: Jimmy Dean® Brand Launches Sunrise Carolers

The brand makes holiday mornings brighter by bringing a beloved tradition to breakfast time

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday caroling is a beloved tradition that has typically been reserved for the evening… until now. America's favorite breakfast sausage brand,1 Jimmy Dean®, believes that good mornings lead to great days. And during the holiday season, there's no better start to your day than a warm breakfast and a cheerful song.

Introducing "Sunrise Carolers," a group of live performers who will visit homes across the country in festive attire, singing cheerful carols that pair best with a warm Jimmy Dean breakfast.

Starting today, fans can enter for a chance to win a #SunriseCarolers performance by heading to SunriseCarolers.com. From "We Wish You a Merry Morning" sung in the tune of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," to "Time to Cook" arranged in the key of "Deck the Halls," there are a variety of breakfast-inspired carols that will get the whole family in the holiday spirit.

To help make mornings brighter all season long, the Sunrise Carolers custom songbook is available to stream via Spotify. And by sharing the Spotify playlist on Twitter, fans will receive an additional entry to win a Sunrise Carolers performance. Valid entries must link to the Spotify playlist and tag @JimmyDean, #sweepstakes, and #sunrisecarolers.

"Food and music are at the heart of so many holiday traditions—they often go hand in hand in providing cheer and optimism that is synonymous with the holiday season," said Scott Glenn, Senior Director of Marketing, Jimmy Dean Brand. "We're honored that our sausage plays an important role in cherished holiday recipes that are enjoyed during this special time of year; We want to continue inspiring family togetherness, with a new twist on traditions. Our sunrise carols provide the perfect symphony as you enjoy breakfast with loved ones."

One hundred valid entries will be randomly selected to receive a Jimmy Dean® Brand Sunrise Caroler performance. No purchase is necessary. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and District of Columbia, who live within a maximum of thirty (30) miles from the eligible cities in Appendix A of the Official Rules and are at least the legal age of majority if which they reside as of the date of entry. The sweepstakes period runs between November 1, 2022, and November 14, 2022. Ten winners will be selected on or about each business day of the sweepstakes period. See the official rules here.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite breakfast sausage brand1. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Skillets, Breakfast Bowls, Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Plant-Based Patty Sandwiches, Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles® breakfast cups and Jimmy Dean Delights® breakfast products boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on the Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

1 Share of Breakfast Sausage and Frozen Protein Breakfast Categories, number one in Dollar Sales and Volume Sales data per Nielsen xAOC L52W – w/e January 23, 2021.

