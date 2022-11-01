Happy Floors, Ceramic Technics, and Stone Source celebrated the official grand opening of a new Arizona distribution center on October 18th, 2022

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All products are stocked and available in the new facility including award winning porcelain and ceramic tile, natural stone, LVT, and hardscape paver lines. The Goodyear, AZ location augments existing warehouses in Miami, FL and Carlstadt, NJ. The Arizona warehouse will improve service levels and reduce lead times for the West Coast and allow Happy Floors, Ceramic Technics and Stone Source to continue to increase product offerings with new industry leading tile, natural stone, and LVT looks. The new facility is located at 16535 W Elwood Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338.

"We are committed to improving our service levels through our West Coast distribution expansion" said CEO Mike Draves. "This new Arizona facility positions us to better support both our residential Happy Floors dealers and commercial partners with accelerated delivery timing of our growing product assortments nationwide. We will continue to invest in service level improvement initiatives like this to support our dealers and contractor partners, and we look forward to continued growth as we strengthen our capabilities."

For over 30 years, Happy Floors has been a trusted source for delivering the most beautiful and innovative residential hard surface products in the industry. Happy Floors continues to focus on providing stunning products with unparalleled customer service. This commitment has made Happy Floors a leading designer and distributor of porcelain and ceramic tile, natural stone, LVT, and outdoor pavers across the United States.

"The new warehouse allows Ceramic Technics and Stone Source to increase our stocked quick ship commercial products" said President Kory Bowling. "It is exciting to be able to better support our architect, designer, and contractor partners with a full array of solutions. The additional stocked product and quick ship times complement our continued focus on identifying and sourcing special unique looks, and visuals."

Ceramic Technics and Stone Source are leading importers and distributors of sophisticated, high-quality hard surface products for the commercial market. Since its founding in 1988, Ceramic Technics has brought cutting edge looks, feels and designs to clients. For over 30 years, Stone Source has been reshaping the stone and tile industry with its innovative offering of extraordinary materials.

Happy Floors, Ceramic Technics, and Stone Source were excited to share the celebration with over 150 guests including town officials and local politicians. The partnership and investment with the Goodyear community has already been successful, and shipments have already been made to west region customers.

