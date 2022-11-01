Home Franchise Concepts Unveils The Tailored Closet™ and PremierGarage®

Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage® Rebrands as The Tailored Closet™ and PremierGarage® Launching as Separate Franchise Concepts

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a premier platform of best-in-class franchise brands in the home services sector, announced today the rebrand of Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage® into two essential home improvement brands. The brand has split into two separate franchise concepts while also announcing Tailored Living®'s new official brand name, The Tailored Closet™. The intention behind the brand separation is to provide a focused approach to each brand's product line and ultimately create a more powerful customer experience through each brand's expert teams of in-home design experts and garage specialists that can transform spaces like no other.

Premiere Garage Logo (PRNewswire)

The two brands will offer unique product lines and services to consumers through enhanced focus on in-home and garage organization solutions, respectively. The Tailored Closet™ designs custom whole home organizational solutions, including beautiful closet systems, pantries, laundry rooms, entryways, home offices, and more. PremierGarage® is the expert in premium total garage optimization, bringing solutions that create increased functionality, flexibility, and design for every garage. Each brand will continue to deliver life-enhancing systems to clients through their completely customizable solutions.

"We recognize that the home plays an increasingly key component in our well-being and with the separation of Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage® into The Tailored Closet™ and PremierGarage® brands, we are able to strengthen our focus on both the garage and the home as separate but critically important areas of every home. Our two brands have highly-specialized expert teams that create beautifully designed spaces to help maximize the way our home supports our lives," said Heather Nykolaychuk, Brand President of Organized Spaces, LLC, owner of The Tailored Closet™ and PremierGarage® brands. "Our PremierGarage® experts are leaders in providing customized solutions for the garage all the way from flooring to cabinetry. Together with The Tailored Closet™, our brands bring industry-leading experience and solutions that are simply unmatched."

Home Franchise Concepts is a North American home services franchise platform with more than 1,600 franchisees across its brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®. For 30 years, Home Franchise Concepts has been a leader in home service franchises.

To learn more about The Tailored Closet™'s and PremierGarage®'s product offerings, visit www.tailoredcloset.com and www.premiergarage.com.

About The Tailored Closet ™ :

Since 2006, Tailored Living® franchise owners have been dedicated to bringing calm out of chaos for residential and commercial customers. Rebranded in October 2022 as The Tailored Closet™, The Tailored Closet™ is one of the fastest-growing brands in home improvement, The Tailored Closet™ offers homeowners high-quality organizational systems for their closets, pantries, laundry rooms, and everywhere in between. The Tailored Closet™'s personalized consultation process guarantees a customized and fully optimized home organization solution and a beautifully organized life for every client.

About PremierGarage®:

With long-standing industry experience, commitment to service and innovative solutions for every garage, PremierGarage® is a flourishing brand in home improvement, and is the premier partner for homeowners seeking to optimize and transform their garage spaces. The experts of PremierGarage® partner with the homeowner to provide solutions that bring increased functionality, flexibility, and design to every area of the garage. From flooring to custom cabinetry and storage for every space, PremierGarage® designs beautiful and personalized organizational solutions customized for every homeowner's unique needs.

About Home Franchise Concepts:

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space and among the world's largest franchise businesses. HFC's brands, Budget Blinds® , The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft® , AdvantaClean® , Kitchen Tune-Up® , Bath Tune-Up® , Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,200 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

HFC is part of JM Family Holdings & Services, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. , a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Andrea Mazzola

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

amazzola@fish-consulting.com

The Tailored Closet Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Tailored Closet; PremierGarage