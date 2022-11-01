Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Host Well-being Pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra in City-Wide Meditation Event

On November 1, Miamians are Encouraged to Participate in a Guided Meditation to Promote a Peaceful and Just City

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fraught world of political divide and midterm election stress, while a community reels from the effects of Hurricane Ian, the world's leading pioneer of integrative medicine and well-being, Dr. Deepak Chopra will join Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for a community meditation to promote peace and wellness among Miami residents. The guided meditation will commence November 1 from noon-1pm at Regatta Park (3500 Pan American Drive.)

With hopes to help encourage and facilitate a more peaceful and joyful world, Dr. Chopra will be presented with the keys to the city by Mayor Suarez – a special honor that will signify the city's acknowledgement to the importance of mental health initiatives.

"Miami is honored and privileged to host Dr. Deepak Chopra for a city-wide meditation," said Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami. "As the healthiest and happiest city in America, we know that a joyful life starts with our mental well-being. I encourage all our residents to join us and take full advantage of this unique opportunity to learn from the pioneer of mental wellness himself."

"It's an honor for me to serve the vision of Mayor Suarez for peace, justice, sustainability, health, prosperity and joy," said Dr. Deepak Chopra.

This is not the first time mayors and cities have encouraged city-wide mental health engagement. In September, Dr. Deepak Chopra joined Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse for a special ceremony and guided meditation as part of the mayor's mental wellness series. The City of New York has also engaged Dr. Chopra to a community meditation event to promote mental wellbeing for a more peaceful and just world.

